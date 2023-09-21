Business Transactions: U-Haul Acquires Round Rock Self-Storage

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® purchased the Round Rock Self Storage facility at 1301 Chisholm Valley Drive to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Round Rock residents. The property was acquired on Aug. 29.

The facility, now U-Haul Storage of Chisholm Valley, will be managed remotely by the existing U-Haul store at 1535 Round Rock Ave.

Thanks to the 3.07-acre acquisition, U-Haul customers now have access to 294 additional self-storage units. U-Haul also offers trailer and truck rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and much more. Storage customers can attain extended-hours access.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We're pleased to be able to put the trusted U-Haul brand behind this location and offer more storage solutions to the Round Rock community," stated John Jaster, U-Haul Company of North Austin president. "Our goal is to save U-Haul customers time and money. We're providing a new clean and secure facility to help make that happen."

Plans also call for the creation of a U-Box® storage warehouse on the property. The additional building will be used to store several hundred portable moving containers.

U-Haul dealers in and around Round Rock continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul