Business Travel & Transport Transformation in Africa, 2019 - Airline Development, Improving Transport Access, and Driving Public-Private Partnerships are the 3 Major Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Travel & Transport Transformation in Africa, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa's economic growth continues to extend across the continent.

This research service provides an overview of business travel in North, East and West Africa's key economies such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Egypt. The research covers the period from 2017 to 2022.

To many, Africa represents some of the final frontiers for industrial development. Large-scale infrastructure developments, especially in airports and roads, are having a positive effect on improving commercial linkages in Africa. There is, however, still significant space for innovation and growth in the business travel sector.

While African airlines, such as Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways, have become trailblazers on the continent for excellence and African business spirit, the infrastructure and services of other business travel-related activities, such as land transport and associated services and infrastructure, remain limited, unreliable, and often unsafe.

African cities will need to be the ones to lead the charge for change. African cities need to consider creating more friendly and efficient cities. Crafting people-centric policies is always a good start for cities with sizeable wealth inequality. The 21st century could be the year that cities in Africa break-free from their national governments and become beacons of a country's best offerings. City innovations are taking root. The rise of local transport and tourism focused business and online and mobile applications are trending upwards.

While the challenges are enormous, the commitment can never begin too soon. With improved intercity connectivity and focus on mobility, services businesses in African cities will be able to take advantage of the spending of growing leisure and business visitors. It has a positive net effect of providing confidence to visitors, something many parts of the world from Africa to the Middle East have been trying to reverse.

For many visitors and travellers, a journey begins with packing their bags, heading to the airport and boarding a plane.

The air transport market in Africa remains below its potential level of competitiveness. African states need to speed up the liberalisation of the skies by sticking to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the 1999 Yamoussoukro Decision. By lifting market access restrictions, African cities and travellers will enjoy greater connectivity and competition, which is key to creating a thriving connected regional economy.

With airlines and hotels investing and growing rapidly in Africa, the time for cities and their respective governments to drive a developmental agenda geared toward attracting investors, travellers, and tourists could not be any more pressing.

Without adequate business travel services and supporting infrastructure, commercial activity on the continent will begin to revert to the old system of neglect - abundant market opportunity but little motivation.

Africa's economic growth continues to permeate across the continent. The continent represents some of the final frontiers for industrial development. As Africa's economic growth has taken off, so too has its aviation industry, thus bringing a new era of city-to-city connectivity with the world.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the current trends in the industry and the continent?

What are the key airline operators connecting African business centres?

What are the current market drivers and restraints?

What are the major growth opportunities for African business travel?

What are the big predictions for African business travel?

Companies Mentioned



Air China

ArikAir

EgyptAir

Ethiopian Airlines

Kenya Airways

Radisson

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope, Aim, and Objectives

Research Methodology

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. The Future of Africa

African Mega Trends Driving Economic Growth

African Mega Trends

4. Market Outlook

Drivers

Market Drivers

Restraints

Market Restraints

5. The Global Air Travel Market

International Airline Industry - Overview 2016/2017

International Industry Overview 2016/2017

International Air Traffic Results - Passenger, 2012-2017

Air Traffic Growth Projections by Region for 2016-2035

6. Trends, Public Transport, and Business Travel

Top 3 Trends Enabling Growth in African Business Travel

Trends in Visitors to Key African Countries

African Business Travel Ecosystem

Rapid and Light Rail as Viable City Travel Options - Addis

Rapid and Light Rail as Viable City Travel Options - Cairo

7. Business Travel Case Studies

Case Study - Hotel Expansion in Africa by Radisson

by Radisson Global Case Study - Beijing's Business Travel Environment

Business Travel Environment China - Company Profile of Air China

8. Profiles of Airlines and Cities in Africa

Lagos, Nigeria

Cairo, Egypt

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Nairobi, Kenya

Nigeria - Company Profile of ArikAir

- Company Profile of ArikAir Egypt - Company Profile of EgyptAir

- Company Profile of EgyptAir Ethiopia - Company Profile of Ethiopian Airlines

- Company Profile of Ethiopian Airlines Kenya - Company Profile of Kenya Airways

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

3 Major Growth Opportunities for Business Travel in Africa

Growth Opportunity 1 - Airline Development

Growth Opportunity 2 - Improving Transport Access

Growth Opportunity 3 - Driving Public-Private Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for the Business Travel Value Chain in Africa

10. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

11. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytxhga

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

