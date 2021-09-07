Business Travel Market to Record Growth Worth $ 1,040.59 billion with ADTRAV Corp. and Airbnb Inc. Holding Dominant Positions in the Vendor Landscape | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in technological advances and digitalization of travel payments are some of the key market drivers expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as travel fatigue and pandemic restrictions will challenge market's growth.

The business travels market report is segmented by expenditure (travel fare, lodging, dining, and others), age (above 40 years and below 40 years), application (marketing, internal meeting, trade show, and product launch), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Moreover, 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Japan emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for the business travel market in the region.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ADTRAV Corp.

Airbnb Inc.

BCD Travel Services BV

Booking Holdings Inc.

CWT Global BV

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Expenditure

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

