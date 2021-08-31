Business Travel: Vacayz Brings The Ultimate Comeback in Cyber Security Deal

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel tech company Vacayz has partnered with Cybertech - One of the most known global Cybertech conferences to bring back face-to-face conferences in the Cyber industry. Attendees of Cybertech NYC will receive special corporate treatment and discounts on their hotel stays at over 300 hotels in the city - saving them up to 40% and giving them corporate access to a variety of benefits.

The world is making a post-pandemic comeback; leisure travel has already bounded back exceptionally, and business travel is following closely on its heels. Trade shows and conventions make up 20% of business travel, reports Forbes , and conventions are slowly but surely starting to rebound as well, such as the Javits Center in NYC reopening its doors.

What have we missed the most throughout the pandemic? Human contact. Socializing. Sharing new ideas and meeting new people... and doing icebreakers virtually is nowhere near as fun. As Frank Passanante, senior vice president of Hilton Worldwide Sales, the Americas said in the New York Times , "There is no replacement for live meetings, face-to-face will come back."

Out of all the exciting events and happenings emerging post-pandemic, why should attending a conference be high on your list?

Because they involve everything we have been missing. Conferences and conventions offer the excitement of going to new places, making genuine relationships, and experiencing the tangible thrill of being surrounded by like-minded individuals.

For those in the cyber and technology industries, for instance, attending Cybertech NYC is a must. It is the ultimate opportunity for them to reestablish their in person presence, make new connections, and explore new technology.

Attendees have the opportunity to learn about the latest news and innovations in the cyber industry; Government officials, top executives and others will provide insights about the most groundbreaking ideas in the industry - all while networking and making genuine connections.

This year, Cybertech NYC will feature distinguished speakers, such as Tamir Pardo (Former Head of the Mossad and XM Cyber Chairman), David H. Petraeus (Former Director of the CIA), Rachel Loeb (President & CEO at NYCEDC), and more. Participants in previous conferences include big names such as: IBM, Deloitte, and Microsoft.

To book your accommodations for Cybertech at a special rate click here , or contact [email protected] .

