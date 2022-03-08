Business Tycoon Shifts Focus to Improve Healthcare

MAPLEWOOD, Minn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After driving innovation in medical animation for over 25 years, Ghost Productions is poised to leap forward once again, under new leadership. Recognized business leader, Timothy Yocum has been tapped as Chief Executive Officer with a mandate for growth focusing on leading-edge technologies, like VR, XR, and simulation-based surgical training programs. Current CEO, Laura Schulz will remain a critical member of the executive team, assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer.

"The Ghost team has a 25-year history of leading innovation in the medical industry, making 3-D medical animations indispensable for medical device giants like Medtronic, Smith+Nephew, Depuy, and Bausch + Lomb. With a new wave of tools and our unmatched medical expertise, we will do it again, using virtual reality to help our clients train more surgeons, and sell more medical devices," Mr. Yocum was quoted as saying. "I'm beyond excited to help shape the future of this industry and grow this company, XX, alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated team here at Ghost, and our partners in the medical device industry. Simulation-based training not only ensures procedural success, but also enables innovative products to gain rapid access to the entire medical community throughout the world."

Mr. Yocum began his career in the petroleum industry, and most recently was consulting with several companies and industries on growth initiatives, including his own investments. "Tim's experience with complex industries and his ability to inspire growth despite those complexities makes him a perfect fit to lead the next era of Ghost Productions," said Stephan Kuslich, Founder and Head of VR. "We're looking forward to rapid and responsible growth, adding VR software as a service to our custom production services."

Having led the operations department before her assuming the CEO role, Laura Schulz knows how to increase productivity, while keeping clients happy. "I'm most proud of our over 97% client satisfaction rating. Medical animation projects are often riddled with complicated detail and nuance only an MD could understand. Bring those same demands for precision into virtual worlds, and the complexities multiply." Her vision for the Ghost Productions team and the medical industry landed her on Healthcare Technology Report's list of Top 25 Women Leaders In Medical Devices.

Mr. Yocum will officially assume the helm at Ghost Productions on Monday, February 28, 2022. For more information, visit https://ghostproductions.com/blog/press-release/

