New OpenAI data shows non-developers adopting its Codex coding agent three times faster than engineers. Complete.dev's founder built the platform around this pattern in 2023, well before this data existed to confirm it.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAI reported this month that non-developers now account for roughly 20% of Codex's 5 million weekly users and are adopting the coding agent three times faster than engineers.

For Adisorn Ratanakovit, founder and CEO of enterprise AI automation platform Complete.dev, the data confirms something he built a company around three years earlier: that business users, not only engineers, were always going to be the larger market for coding agents.

Adisorn Ratanakovit, CEO and founder at Complete.dev

The pain point behind is familiar: a request goes to IT, joins an engineering backlog, and arrives, if it does, months later. Complete.dev's premise is that a coding agent can collapse that timeline to the same day, run by the person who understands the process.

"My take is that OpenAI and Anthropic built these tools with engineers in mind, and business users started showing up on their own," said Adisorn. "That's the shift I think this data confirms, and it's useful to see it validated at this scale."

"This is exactly what we designed for. Complete.dev existed before this data did, built specifically so a business user doesn't have to stumble onto a coding agent's power by accident."

Complete.dev runs entirely in the browser, with agents and connections pre-configured from the start and collaboration and governance built into the platform itself. It's built on today's leading coding-agent models, including Claude Code, with support for OpenAI's Codex coming soon* — and is also available to engineering and IT teams as a managed service via API.

Complete is available at complete.dev.

Media Contact Olesia Zinchenko, PR Manager, Complete.dev, [email protected], +1 801 340 5536

About Complete.dev

Founded in 2023 by Adisorn Ratanakovit, Complete.dev gives business teams the power of AI coding agents, running entirely in the browser, with governance and cost visibility built in from the start.

About Adisorn Ratanakovit

Adisorn Ratanakovit is the founder and CEO of Complete.dev. For over 20 years, he has led a company delivering technology transformation for enterprise businesses. Adisorn writes on enterprise AI infrastructure, business workflow automation, and organizational readiness. He is available for interviews on this announcement.

SOURCE Complete.dev