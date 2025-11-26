Business Worldwide Magazine Announces 2025 Top 20 Most Innovative Companies Award Winners

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) has today announced the names of its top '20 Most Innovative Companies for 2025'.

With the advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) making it possible for almost every business imaginable to introduce innovative practices, the competition to reach the magazine's elite category was amongst the toughest ever.

This meant, those who did reach the Top 20, offered truly outstanding contributions in their field.

In congratulating the winning finalists, BWM's Robert Weinberg acknowledged that advances in AI made it easier for companies to innovate, but the speed at which the technology was advancing meant they always had to be one step ahead of their competitors.

He added: "But it's not just GenAI and agentic AI changing the pace of innovation that CEOs must be aware of. There are also changing socio-political aspects that are affecting both multi-national companies and start-ups. This is in terms of supply chains and where they choose to locate themselves, for instance. Navigating disruption is becoming second nature to many business leaders and is something we will always have to remain cognizant of."

Nominations for the BWM Awards came from a proliferation of industries and sectors. From Pharmaceuticals to Human Resources, Mining, Life Sciences and Finance, much of the globe was well represented.

The winning firms weren't just innovative in term of technology, but also in what they were producing or providing, as well as the way in which the company itself was structured. Innovative customer service was also celebrated.

Colleagues, customers and peers can nominate a company of their choice for the magazine's Innovation Awards. Details for the 2026 Innovative Companies awards will be published in future copies of Business Worldwide Magazine.

Meanwhile this year's Top 20 winners can be found on the magazine's website, click here for full details: https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2025-winners/

