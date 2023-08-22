Business Worldwide Magazine Announces its CEO Award Winners 2023

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is delighted to announce the winners of its CEO Awards 2023.

Now in its ninth year, the popular competition attracts entrants from around the globe. This year's winning entries covered a wider variety of sectors than usual, with the winning entries coming from Finance, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Artificial Intelligence, amongst others.

BWM spokesperson Robert Weinberg congratulated the winners of the Award and thanked those colleagues who had taken the time out to nominate their CEO of choice.

Mr Weinberg remarked that everyone shortlisted for the BWM CEO Awards had excelled in one way or another, but that at the end of the day, the achievements of those who clinched the title were outstanding and deserved to be recognised above all else.

He added: "There is no doubt that companies are still faced with the fall-out from the pandemic, particularly in terms of the supply chain. The cost of living too is having an effect. But as far as our winning CEOs are concerned they have allowed nothing to hold them, or their company back.

"The difficult economic conditions we are all currently living under make their achievements even more remarkable. All the team here at Business Worldwide Magazine wish each and every one of our winners continued success for the future."

The Awards were established with the primary intention of showcasing CEOs who had demonstrated remarkable prowess in innovation, growth strategy, and transformative leadership within their respective companies. This recognition extends beyond traditional measures and encompasses their role as a source of inspiration and mentorship to their peers.

Furthermore, the accolades celebrate their unwavering dedication to fostering community engagement, as well as their resolute commitment to nurturing their workforce, which includes a proactive stance on driving continuous training initiatives.

Countries represented in the awards include, Denmark, Switzerland Germany, France, America and India.

The judges were once again delighted this year to see an increased number of female CEOs represented.

Click here to view the full list of our 2023 CEO Award winners:  https://www.bwmonline.com/2023-ceo-awards-winners/ 

