Business Worldwide Magazine Unveils its "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022" Winners

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) this month released the names of their "20 Most Innovation Companies to Watch, 2022" for their latest round of Awards.

Open to new companies – or established companies with an innovative idea – this is the fourth year of the Award. And it's a year that has attracted the highest-ever number of entrants. Disrupters appear in every commercial and public sector, from the newer Life Sciences and Renewables companies, to IT and Retail. Whether it's space travel or a new way to structure a company, any form of innovative company practice was eligible for this Award.

And the Awards short-list certainly had a selection of diverse sectors represented. But that wasn't the only variation. The hotly-contested "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch" Award was open to countries from all around the globe. The majority of the entrants came from Europe, but Asia, North America and Scandinavia were also well-represented.

Spokesman for BWM Robert Weinberg, said he was always amazed by what the entrants produced year after year.

"I'm so impressed by the genius ideas companies come up with," he added. "Just when we think there's no other way to carry out a particular service or design a certain product, once again myself and the team here at Business Worldwide Magazine are proven completely wrong. And that surprise is certainly one of the reasons why it is always a delight to be part of the judging team for this Award."

Entrants for the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2022 Awards were originally nominated by staff, customers or admirers in a similar sector.

Further information about the BWM "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022" Awards can be found at: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2022/

