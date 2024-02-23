BusinessDay: Access Bank's Herbert Wigwe, Wife, Son's Funeral To Hold March 4 - 10, 2024

News provided by

BusinessDay

23 Feb, 2024, 11:27 ET

LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HERBERT Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, and two other members of his family tragically died in a fatal helicopter crash near the California-Nevada border recently.

Plans to honour the lives of Herbert Wigwe (1966 – 2024), his wife and son and span from March 4 to March 10, 2024, as detailed in a schedule obtained by BusinessDay. The somber events include various ceremonies and services to pay tribute to the departed souls.

Monday, March 4, 2024 marks the Bankers Committee's Celebration of Herbert, followed by a Service of Songs for Chizzy on Tuesday morning, March 5, 2024 and another Service of Songs for the deceased Wigwes in the evening of the same day.

On Wednesday March 6, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, a commemoration event will celebrate Herbert's impactful contributions in the Social Impact Space, followed by an Evening Service of Songs for Herbert at Redeemed Christian Church, City of David Parish.

Thursday, March 7 is dedicated to a Service of Songs at Herbert's Dad's parish, along with the somber tasks of traveling to PH for Chizzy's funeral service and interment, as well as holding Service of Songs for Herbert and his wife.

According to the schedule, Friday, March 8 is designated for the final farewell, with Funeral services and interments planned for both Herbert & Mrs. Wigwe.

Saturday, March 9 will be a day to receive guests, while Sunday, March 10 will culminate in a Thanksgiving Service to honor the lives and legacies of the departed.

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, a revered Nigerian banker and entrepreneur, passed away at the age of 57. As the CEO of Access Holdings Plc and former Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, his leadership transformed a small commercial bank into a global financial institution.

Born on August 15, 1966, to Ikwerre parents from Omueke Isiokpo in Rivers State, Herbert attended St. Gregory's College in Lagos for his secondary education. He later graduated with a degree in accountancy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1987. Herbert Wigwe's legacy encompasses not only his professional achievements but also his philanthropy and visionary leadership.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346331/Wigwe_and_family.jpg

SOURCE BusinessDay

