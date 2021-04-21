Businesses Are Losing Precious Hours Glued to the Phone According to AnswerConnect Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent study has found that over half of U.S. professionals in senior management positions spend over three hours a day answering phone calls. That's 15 hours every week and a whopping 7.5 days every month.

The research gathered responses from 200 professionals, covering roles from owner to CEO to Managing Director. The respondents included people from organizations with anywhere from one to 1000+ people. Of those interviewed, 55% said they spend three hours or more personally answering telephone calls during a typical working day. For professionals within the franchise industry, 46% said they spend four hours or more - half of their day - just taking calls.

Professionals in senior management positions spend the equivalent of two working days each week simply answering the phone, regardless of whether the calls are integral to their business, wrong numbers, or telemarketing spam calls.

The research found that:

86% of respondents spend at least one hour per day answering phone calls.

65% of respondents said their colleagues have to juggle answering calls with other tasks.

Even CEOs are struggling to escape their phone; they spend an average of 3.4 hours a day taking calls.

AnswerConnect CEO Natalie Ruiz said:

"One of the most important things a CEO can do is delegate. This not only helps grow stronger teams but also frees up the CEO's time to work on the business. Delegating small tasks, like scheduling appointments, following up on inquiries, and handling inbound calls, lead to meaningful gains in time - every single day. Time is the one thing we cannot get more of."

The issue isn't that too much time is spent on the phone - it's that these calls take up too much of a professionals' day. Of course, many of these calls are essential to the continued success of the business; 51% of all sales are made by phone, after all. The issue is in who answers these calls, and what impact it has on their day.

Professionals are crying out for a solution to manage their day without the distraction of endless calls. No wonder 69% said their workday would be much more efficient if they had someone to answer calls for them.

