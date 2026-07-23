Businesses Are Making a Costly AI Mistake, and It Isn't What You Think

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is one of the most powerful business tools ever created. Yet as companies race to integrate AI into nearly every aspect of their operations, many are making the same costly mistake: replacing human expertise and critical thinking with technology instead of using technology to strengthen them.

Kristen Kukta, founder and CEO of Nashville-based advertising and public relations firm Unblurred Media, says the biggest threat isn't AI itself. It's the growing number of businesses that assume AI-generated information is accurate simply because it sounds convincing.

"The most dangerous thing about AI isn't that it gets something wrong. It's that it can sound so confident that people stop questioning the answer," said Kukta. "AI is one of the most powerful business tools ever created, but it's still a tool. It should support human expertise and critical thinking, not replace them."

"Many people believe AI searches the entire internet, compares every source, separates fact from fiction and always delivers the right answer. It doesn't," Kukta continued. "AI analyzes enormous amounts of information and recognizes patterns to generate responses, but it doesn't think like a human, independently verify every fact or understand the unique context behind your business. That's why human expertise still matters, especially when it comes to a business's marketing needs."

As AI adoption accelerates, businesses are being flooded with promises that technology can replace marketing teams, customer service departments and even strategic decision making. Kukta says the hype is creating unrealistic expectations about both results and cost, leading many business owners to believe effective marketing should now be inexpensive simply because AI is involved.

"AI can make certain tasks faster, but it does not eliminate the need for a realistic marketing budget," Kukta said. "Your competitors are still investing in advertising, building their brands and competing for the same customers. AI improves efficiency, but it doesn't replace strategy, testing, media buying or experience. Businesses that chase cheap marketing because AI is involved often spend less upfront only to waste far more on solutions that were never capable of delivering the results they were promised."

The marketing industry is now seeing that same misconception play out in search engine marketing.

"Ten years ago, agencies promised businesses immediate Page One rankings on Google. Today, many are making the same promise about appearing in ChatGPT and other AI platforms," Kukta said. "But SEO has never produced overnight results, and AEO doesn't either. Both require time, authority, credible content and a strong digital presence. AEO should be viewed as one component of a long-term digital strategy, not as a replacement for paid advertising, lead generation or human sales conversations."

Automation presents similar challenges. While AI can improve efficiency and streamline repetitive tasks, it cannot replace trust, empathy or the relationships that drive business growth.

According to PwC's 2025 Customer Experience Survey, 86% of consumers say human interaction remains important to their experience with a brand. Research from InsideSales found businesses are more than eight times more likely to qualify a lead when responding within the first five minutes. Automation can provide that immediate acknowledgment, but it should never replace the conversation.

"Automation has an important place, but it should not become your front desk, your sales team or the person responsible for building trust," Kukta said. "The goal isn't to replace people. It's to help your team respond faster, stay organized and spend more time doing what technology can't: building relationships, answering questions and earning trust."

As businesses continue investing in artificial intelligence, Kukta encourages business owners to separate the hype from reality before making decisions that affect their marketing, customer relationships and long-term growth.

"Businesses shouldn't be asking how AI can replace people," Kukta said. "They should be asking how AI can make good people even better. That's where the real competitive advantage is. AI doesn't replace expertise. It amplifies it."

About Unblurred Media

Unblurred Media is a Nashville-based advertising, public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in strategic marketing for medical practices, med spas, law firms, Amazon brands and growth-focused businesses. From digital advertising and public relations to website development, CRM automation and Amazon storefront management, Unblurred Media combines data-driven strategy, creative expertise and emerging technology to help clients strengthen their brands, attract qualified leads and achieve measurable growth. For more information, visit www.UnblurredMedia.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Unblurred Media LLC