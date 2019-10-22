Businesses Can Now Share Team Projects at Full Security with pCloud

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss-based cloud storage provider pCloud has announced an update for its Business package. Users will now be able to share files with extra security thanks to pCloud's client-side encryption technology.

pCloud Business has been developed to ensure a more efficient and organized workflow and SMEs can now benefit from the option to share sensitive information at full privacy. The update comes for pCloud Crypto – the company's added file encryption service. Businesses will be able to share encrypted folders and collaborate in a zero-knowledge privacy environment. Users will also be able to control the level of access and track progress with permission levels, detailed logs and notifications. pCloud Crypto's client-side encryption secures files before they leave the user device, eliminating the chance of exposure to third-party applications and unauthorized access. With this new launch pCloud aims to secure its place as one of the most secure cloud storage services on the market.

It has been a strong year for pCloud. The company recently celebrated its 6th anniversary and 10 million users worldwide. The service has also been actively introducing features that empower better access, security and file sharing. Custom branding for Download links allow users to customize the content they share with a cover, unique message and featured image. pCloud's mobile apps for iOS and Android have also been updated with a brand new design in order to become even more user-friendly. pCloud for Family was another launch that was highly anticipated by pCloud users - a simple plan, which lets up to 5 users to share storage and Premium features against a discounted one-time payment.

Users can find more about pCloud Crypto for Business at https://www.pcloud.com/encrypted-file-sharing/

pCloud is one of the most advanced and easy-to-use cloud storage on the market. With pCloud's unique client-side encryption functionality users' files are safely hidden from any unauthorized access. Along with its smart file security measurements, the company has also pioneered the industry with its Lifetime plan, which is an innovative price model that gives users the opportunity to get a lifelong account with just one payment.

