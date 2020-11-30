Businesses Get Their Own Beethoven Channel to Mark Composer's 250th Birthday

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most admired composers in the history of Western music now has a curated playlist of his works available for in-store, in-office listening at a historic moment in time thanks to Custom Channels.

As Chuck Berry and The Beatles sang, "roll over Beethoven!" December 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven.

Custom Channels has created "Beethoven 250", selected performances of Beethoven compositions suitable and licensed to play in stores, restaurants, hotels and offices as part of Custom Channels music-for-business service.

Some of Beethoven's best loved works include Ode to Joy (Symphony No. 9), Symphony No. 5 (the four opening notes are so famous - dah dah dah dum), Symphony No. 3 (Sinfonia Eroica), Fur Elise, and Sonata No. 14 "the Moonlight Sonata".

Clients of Custom Channels ReMix music service can easily access a variety of performances of the renown composer's music in "Beethoven 250". The classical compositions can be added into any existing playlist that the client is currently using. Or, a new playlist can be created using these curated selections of Beethoven 250th birthday works.

Businesses that normally don't play classical music may be excited to have thoughtfully selected music from the greatest composer who ever lived. Marketing extensions include in-store signage and social media content to help businesses take advantage of this promotional opportunity to surprise and delight customers.

Celebrate the pillar of classical music in style for a limited time with a unique soundtrack for any business.

ABOUT BEETHOVEN:

A German composer and pianist whose music ranks among the most performed classical music, Beethoven's personal life was marked by a struggle against deafness. Some of his most important works were composed during the last 10 years of his life when he was unable to hear.

Beethoven's innovative compositions widened the scope of sonata, symphony, concerto and quartet. He is an important figure connecting the Classical and Romantic ages of Western music.

ABOUT CUSTOM CHANNELS:

Streaming music channels for businesses that need licensed on-premise music to enhance the customer experience. Custom Channels takes a highly personalized approach to client's desire for curated playlists by offering unique, finely tuned music solutions to enhance and reflect brands. For more information on using the "Beethoven 250" playlist in a business setting, in a new or existing playlist, contact [email protected]. Website: https://www.CustomChannels.net

