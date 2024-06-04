Businesses Have One Year to Prepare and Comply with the European Accessibility Act Deadline

The European Accessibility Act deadline is looming – Join TPGi and the European Disability Forum (EDF) for a fireside chat to learn what you are required to comply with before the June 2025 deadline.

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPGi®, a Vispero® company, is pleased to announce an upcoming fireside chat with the European Disability Forum (EDF) to discuss the significance the European Accessibility Act (EAA) has on organizations operating and conducting business in the EU, the impact the legislation will have for persons with disabilities in Europe and worldwide, and what organizations can do to ensure they meet the EAA deadline of June 2025.

The EAA was enacted April 2019 and requires product manufacturers and service providers active in EU member states to meet the requirements of the legislation by June 28, 2025. The EAA applies to most companies providing certain goods and services in the EU, with a primary focus on the accessibility of digital assets such as websites and mobile applications and excluding microenterprises that provide services only.

"More organizations are starting to take notice of the EAA now that we are a year away from the deadline. Time is passing, but there's still an opportunity for organizations to make their digital products and services (websites, applications, self-service, kiosks, etc.) compliant with the law's requirements, and more importantly, usable by everyone regardless of disability," said David Sloan, Vispero's Chief Accessibility Officer.

TPGi has helped numerous organizations including one of the largest ecommerce providers in the world –because of its accessibility software, expertise, and accessibility experience – to fulfill EAA obligations and align with their larger mission of creating usable and inclusive digital experiences for people with disabilities.

"The European Accessibility Act is creating a new paradigm for accessibility – and organisations need to act now. We welcome this timely event to ensure practitioners are aware of what persons with disabilities expect from this legislation to ensure a more accessible world", said Alejandro Moledo, Deputy Director of the European Disability Forum.

The fireside chat with TPGi and the European Disability Forum, titled: "One year to go - Preparing for the European Accessibility Act", is set for June 18 at 9 AM EST, 15:00 (Brussels) CEST. Bring your questions about the EAA to the session and register today.

For more information about how TPGi can help your company conform with the European Accessibility Act, visit www.TPGi.com to speak with an accessibility expert.

About TPGi

TPGi®, a Vispero® company, provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust knowledge base and accessibility expertise in the industry as well as award-winning self-service kiosk software. Our tailored approach has enabled 1000+ customers to achieve the best outcomes for their business, their employees, and their consumers. Trust the experts to guide your accessibility journey.

About European Disability Forum

The European Disability Forum is an umbrella organisation of persons with disabilities that defends the interests of 100 million Europeans with disabilities. EDF is a unique platform that brings together representative organisations of persons with disabilities across Europe. It is run by persons with disabilities and their families. EDF is a strong, united voice of persons with disabilities in Europe.

