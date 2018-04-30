Businesses Partner with SME's PRIME Schools Initiative and the MMA to Inspire, Prepare High School Students for Careers in Manufacturing

"We want to expand and improve STEM education and workforce development outcomes," said Michael Simcoe, GM vice president of Global Design. "We're delighted to join with local businesses, government and Fraser Public Schools to provide opportunity for these students to learn hands-on skills through the PRIME curriculum — and to explore meaningful careers in Macomb County."

Also engaged in the effort is the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan, as well as state and local officials.

"We all need to recognize and compliment the tremendous leadership and future vision of local manufacturers and Superintendent Richards in working together to build a talent pipeline that will create career pathways for students for many years to come," said Mike Johnston, MMA vice president of government affairs. "Talent has become a primary barrier to growth for manufacturing, the largest sector of the Michigan economy. This remarkable partnership is key to driving Michigan's future."

PRIME builds a collaborative network of students, educators and industry professionals to provide high school students with advanced manufacturing career pathways, inspiring and informing their interest and awareness in manufacturing. The national program provides students with practical experience, knowledge and skills using state-of-the-art technology and equipment, while allowing companies to support the career direction of youth through mentoring, internships and job shadowing.

"This partnership signals the beginning of a model collaboration right here in Southeast Michigan," said Jeff Krause, SME executive director and CEO. "We're very proud to now include Fraser Public Schools students in the SME PRIME initiative as we continue to expand the program across the country."

"The SME Education Foundation has partnered with some of the best companies in the manufacturing industry, and we are proud to add Dominion Technologies Group, I.F. Metalworks, Fori Automation, General Motors, Oakley Industries and Superior Heat Treat LLC to this distinguished list," said Brian Glowiak of the SME Education Foundation. "We look forward to working with the skilled and enthusiastic educators at Fraser High School who will foster student interest in and preparation toward becoming future manufacturing engineers and technologists."

"It started with one phone call: I wanted our schools to be a part of the opportunities the SME Education Foundation PRIME schools initiative provides," said David M. Richards, PhD, superintendent of Fraser Public Schools. "The support we've received from our business community, county government and the state in this quest has been phenomenal; our students and community will benefit as a direct result."

Alliances with local manufacturing associations play a major role in connecting business and education within the manufacturing community. The Fraser Public Schools collaboration is a result of the SME Education Foundation's partnership with the Michigan Manufacturers Association, which began in 2016 to help boost Michigan's already strong manufacturing presence and provide much-needed support to an industry seeking a large influx of prepared, qualified young people.

About the SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation is committed to inspiring, preparing and supporting the next generation of manufacturing engineers and technologists. Since its creation by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation has provided grants, scholarships and awards through its partnerships with corporations, organizations, foundations and individual donors. Each year, the Foundation awards several hundred scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering and technology disciplines closely related to manufacturing. The organization also administers scholarship awards on behalf of major corporations connected to manufacturing. Additionally, the Foundation's PRIME initiative was created to provide high school students with a tailored advanced manufacturing/STEM education.

Visit the SME Education Foundation at smeeducationfoundation.org. Follow @mfgeducation on Twitter or facebook.com/SME.Education.Foundation.

About the Michigan Manufacturers Association

For 115 years, the MMA has been serving Michigan manufacturers and related industries by providing effective representation at Michigan's Capitol, timely educational seminars; quality and competitive-rate insurance programs, informational e-newsletters and a monthly magazine.

Visit mimfg.org for more information and follow @MIManufacturers on Twitter.

About Fraser Public Schools

Fraser Public Schools is a district serving nearly 5,000 students in nine schools and one early childhood center. The district encompasses the entire city of Fraser, and portions of Clinton Township and Roseville. There is one high school, one middle school, six K-6 elementary schools and one early childhood center. Fraser is a 1:1 technology district, and adopted a competency-based learning model several years ago, where students have the flexibility to move at their own pace when content is mastered, not simply memorized.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businesses-partner-with-smes-prime-schools-initiative-and-the-mma-to-inspire-prepare-high-school-students-for-careers-in-manufacturing-300638730.html

SOURCE SME Education Foundation

Related Links

http://smeeducationfoundation.org

