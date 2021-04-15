Businesses Seek Comprehensive Solutions to Help Curtail the Spread of Diseases

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic is still a very real threat as the number of new cases spiked in the United States once again. CDC's most recent data shows that the seven-day average of new cases is a little more than 64,000 per day, up about 2% from the prior seven-day period Walensky said, per a CNN report. Hospital admissions also continue to increase. The most recent seven-day average, about 5,300 admissions per day, is up about 7% from the previous seven-day period. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a former health commissioner for Detroit, explained according to a report by CNN, that "vaccines don't work until they hit people's arms - and we just don't have enough vaccinations in people's arms yet to be able to achieve the kind of herd immunity that we need." The Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and many other experts have warned that rapid reopening and lifting of pandemic restrictions in many states, as well as the proliferation of more contagious variants, will likely result in ongoing and increased spread of the virus in hot spots around the country. Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NASDAQ: PHG), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

With the pandemic continuing to spread throughout the United States and the world, the need for alternative healthcare options is becoming increasingly clear. For instance, the telehealth sector includes a wide range of technological segments under its umbrella. For example, technologies such as telemedicine, robots, and chatbots are being deployed to help gather information, reassure the population, treat patients, make diagnoses, and even prepare future vaccines. In addition, big data analytics can process data collected from telehealth modalities, including both objective data (vital signs, ambient environment) and subjective data (symptoms, patient behavior), along with historical data to enable risk prediction and management. Furthermore, the digital health sector is going through strong growth as the transition to remote services has been significantly accelerated.

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) just announced breaking news, "it believes that, as a result of new sweeping enforcement powers granted to WorkSafeBC inspectors, inquiries about its Health Shield temperature scanning device have grown.

On April 8, 2020, BC Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that, due to increasing COVID-19 cases across BC, the province was adopting a new public health order permitting WorkSafeBC inspectors to expedite closures of workplaces where three or more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and transmission has been confirmed at the workplace. The announcement indicated that a closure order may be for 10 days or potentially a longer period, and a list of closed businesses will be made available to the general public. This new public health order took effect April 12, 2020.

"These recent measures recognize that workplaces are one of the most common sources of transmission in the province," said David Bajwa, Tevano CEO. "Workplaces are environments where safety processes can pay major dividends in terms of protecting employees and ensuring business operations remain open and profitable. We are seeing growing inquiries about our Health Shield device as we believe businesses understand devices such as ours offer a valuable first line of defence that can make the difference between maintaining vital business operations and having to deal with the ugly realities of enforced closures."

After a recent deployment of Health Shield devices at multiple entrances at the headquarters of a leading light industrial equipment manufacturer, an employee entering the facility was scanned and a fever detected. After secondary testing, it was confirmed that the employee was positive for COVID-19. The employee was subsequently able to quarantine without affecting the rest of the workforce and causing a business closure.

Using thermal imaging, Tevano's Health Shield device is able to carry out split second temperature sensing of visitors. AI-powered facial detection ensures face mask compliance and provides alert options. These alert options include SMS, localized alarms, detailed on screen messaging and turnstile lockdown. Health Shield can be customized by operators to ensure specific safety protocols are met and backed up by recorded data.

About Tevano: Tevano is the developer of Health Shield™, an AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. Health Shield™ devices can be placed at all entrances that patrons and/or employees use to gain access to buildings. The Health Shield™ device is supported by a cloud software solution that can be used to manage multiple devices and provide detailed reporting and analysis. Tevano benefits from an equity-based relationship with kiosk and screen-based technology leader, Nevatronix. Management believes the relationship provides Tevano with access to highly robust supply chains and gives the company a unique capacity to react to and service evolving commercial markets for health tracking technologies."

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. "As virtual care shifted to become a consumer expectation in 2020, Teladoc Health not only met the rapidly growing demand, but we transformed our company to define a new category of whole-person virtual care," said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. "By accelerating our mission to transform the health care experience, we exceeded our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 expectations and see strong momentum across our global business in 2021 as the market embraces the breadth and depth of our unique capabilities."

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) announced on April 2nd, that it has begun vaccinating adolescent participants in the ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on adolescents, not just with the complications of the disease, but with their education, mental health, and wellbeing," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson. "It is vital that we develop vaccines for everyone, everywhere, to help combat the spread of the virus with the goal to return to everyday life."

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NASDAQ: PHG) announced last year that the US FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Philips' IntelliVue Patient Monitors MX750/MX850 and its IntelliVue Active Displays AD75/AD85, for use in the US during the COVID-19 health emergency [1]. These patient monitoring solutions support infection-control protocols and remotely provide critical patient information for caregivers, capabilities that are much needed when caring for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Philips' IntelliVue Patient Monitors MX750/MX850 and IntelliVue Active Displays AD75/AD85 received CE mark in 2019 and are already being used in hospitals across Europe. The EUA allows Philips to start delivering the new remote patient monitoring solution to hospitals in the US, and the company is committed to submitting a 510(k) to FDA for this acute care solution in the course of 2020.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE announced on March 31st, that, in a Phase 3 trial in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated. These are topline results from a pivotal Phase 3 trial in 2,260 adolescents. "We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year."

