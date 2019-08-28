Businesses With Poorly Located Offices Could Have Trouble Hiring and Retaining Employees

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses must pick their office locations with care and consider where the majority of employees live. U.S. employees would rather have a short commute than work at an office located near restaurants, coffee shops, retailers, or other amenities, according to a new Clutch survey of 503 full-time employees.

Almost half of employees (49%) say that proximity to home is the most important factor when considering office location.

graph - how do people get to work What places do employees want their offices to be near? - graph

People want to work near where they live, and an office's location can factor into their decision of the company they work for.

"Commuting costs employees time and money," said Ralph Benzakein, senior vice president of Cresa. "In times of low unemployment, employers are competing for employees on many levels. A 10-minute commute is going to look a lot more attractive to a prospective employee than an hour."

Only 16% of employees say being near food and drink options is the most important location preference for an office.

Most offices, though, are close to restaurants (70%) and coffee shops (62%), but just 22% of employees actually go out to buy lunch at work more than half the time.

Businesses should focus on locating near their employees' homes – which may not necessarily be near food and drink options.

Offices Near Public Transportation Help Businesses With Recruitment

Businesses near public transit may have an easier time finding and hiring workers, especially in urban areas.

About 47% of offices are near a metro, train, or bus stop, including 55% in urban areas. These companies can recruit a wider range of employees.

"Being close to mass transit allows HR departments to recruit the best and brightest from the entire labor market," said John Boyd, principal of Boyd Company.

Businesses with offices near public transportation don't have to limit themselves to only workers who commute by driving or walking.

Offices With Parking Options Save Employees Time, Stress

The majority of Americans drive to work, yet many have to worry about finding a parking spot every day.

About 70% of employees drive alone to work. Businesses that offer parking options near their offices can keep these employees happy.

"The last thing you want to do is to spend time and be late [to work] all because you were trying to find parking," said John Rampton, founder and CEO Calendar. "That is an unnecessary waste of time that can be avoided by offering parking."

Businesses that provide parking can reduce employee stress, save time, and increase productivity.

