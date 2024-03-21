BusinessEurope Statement on the Renewal of the EU Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) to support Ukraine

BRUSSELS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than two years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, BusinessEurope, that includes two observer members from Ukraine[1], reiterates its strong support to Ukraine and its people. More than ever the EU needs to ensure that emergency support continues to flow to the country, and that infrastructure and businesses are kept operational.

In this respect, we support the renewal of the EU's autonomous trade measures (ATMs) to enhance bilateral trade with Ukraine. Combined with the implementation of solidarity lanes, these liberalisation measures have been critical to facilitate the flow of goods, including commodities, in and out of the country. This is key for the survival of businesses on the ground, to ensure they remain integrated in existing value chains, and to sustain Ukraine's economy.

While acknowledging these measures must consider sensitivities and the overall EU interests, they should adhere to the principles of the integrity of the Single Market and the EU's exclusive competence in trade policy. In this regard, we hope the adoption and implementation of the measures will help resolve any remaining concerns that have led to actions at the borders and obstructed the flow of goods between Ukraine and the EU. Transport routes should remain open. This is beneficial for both Ukraine and the EU. Preserving the rule of law and the respect of the EU's international commitments is essential for the European business community.

[1] FEU-Federation of Employers of Ukraine and SUP- Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs

