Businessolver Achieves 2017 Baldrige Excellence Framework Bronze Level Distinction

"Baldrige provides us the framework for running our business. We focus on quality because we never take for granted that we serve real people. As the hub connecting our client benefits program, we focus on every connection and touchpoint. Data drives our business, and accurate data drives excellence," said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer. "As students and practitioners of quality, we are 100% committed. In fact, we're so committed, we're the only benefits technology company working toward achieving Baldrige Framework standards."

A Bronze Level distinction illustrates how Businessolver has effectively progressed in meeting Baldrige Framework standards, showing systematic organizational processes and results in leadership, strategic planning, customer focus, workforce focus, operations focus, measurement/analysis, knowledge management, and results. The award, presented by IRPE Executive Director Gary Nesteby, was accepted on behalf of Businessolver by Loren Brockhouse, Senior Vice President of Strategy.

"This honor truly reflects our companywide determination and drive toward organizational excellence," Brockhouse said. "Our quality mantra, 'We're in it together,' illustrates the team-oriented approach to performance that's a cornerstone of our business. Our leadership teams and employees worked together to achieve these impressive results and I am proud and honored to be part of a business that strives towards excellence in every task we complete," he concluded.

Brockhouse gave a detailed presentation about how Businessolver achieves cohesion throughout its teams in multiple locations with kind, consistent, and quality communication techniques. Some examples include: weekly 1:1 employee meetings with leaders; the employee pulse, which tracks employee engagement; and morning team "Stand Up" meetings to review daily goals and celebrate successes for the week. This kind of open communication with teams, clients, and leadership drives the Businessolver mission of "grow our business and delight our clients."

"We strive every day for empathetic communication throughout our organization," Brockhouse stated. "Without empathy, there can be no quality performance or excellence. Empathetic communication encourages and inspires employees to be innovative, driven, and dedicated to success by providing opportunities to share, and also to listen to peer feedback and suggestions for better results."

This is its second year of engagement in the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and the first year Businessolver has been awarded Bronze Level recognition; last year the company earned a Tier 3 Leadership honor.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits administration technology supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. It creates client programs that maximize benefit program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefit selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

Media Contact

Kristin Korzen

media@businessolver.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businessolver-achieves-2017-baldrige-excellence-framework-bronze-level-distinction-300636046.html

SOURCE Businessolver

Related Links

http://www.businessolver.com

