Businessolver Adds Christina Mainelli to its Board of Directors

"I'm proud to welcome Christina to our Board," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver CEO and President. "It's a privilege to work with someone of her incredible caliber and expertise. Her incisive focus on operations and product development, combined with an intersectional background in health and technology, make Christina the right addition to help Businessolver drive our intentional growth and strategic expansion. While I concede appointing the first woman to our Board is long overdue, I couldn't ask for a better person to hold the distinction than Christina."

Mainelli most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Unite Us, a leading technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. In that role, she drew on her expertise in all aspects of quality payer to patient care delivery to grow and scale the business, and drive the company's progress and effectiveness in setting the standard for all stakeholders.

Prior to her role at Unite Us, Mainelli served as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer at Beacon Health Options, one of the nation's largest behavioral health companies. At Beacon, Mainelli ensured Beacon's strategies drove profitable growth and retention and led all corporate functions related to growth, including strategy and analytics, product, marketing and sales operations. She also had P&L responsibility for the employer division and Beacon Care Services, a de-novo company focused on the delivery of quality behavioral health care in community settings. Before joining Beacon, Mainelli held leadership roles at CareCentrix and Anthem, spearheading initiatives with the focus on the intersection of healthcare delivery and technology that resulted in exponential growth, innovation, and development of new products and markets at both organizations.

Mainelli holds a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in finance from the University of Vermont and a Master of Business Administration from Yale University with a focus on health care.

Her appointment to the Businessolver Board of Directors adds greater diversity to the company's leadership, which also has three women in executive roles.

