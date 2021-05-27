Businessolver and Amino Announce Tech-Driven Partnership

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology, and Amino®, a leading health care guidance platform, today announced a strategic partnership to launch MyChoice® Find a Provider, a health care navigation tool to ensure individuals can find and book high-quality, cost-effective medical care. Powered by Amino's Smart Match technology, MyChoice Find a Provider seamlessly integrates with Businessolver's benefits technology platform Benefitsolver®, MyChoice Mobile App, and personal benefits assistant SofiaSM to help individuals make informed health care decisions based on their condition, medical plan, and geographic location/preference—at a point in time and place where they already interact with their benefits.

"For far too many Americans, seeking care means getting lost in the labyrinth of the health care system, usually at a time when they're most vulnerable and uncertain," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver President and CEO. "With no insight into the cost or quality of their care, most people to jump at the first appointment they can get with the first provider they can find. That isn't the type of decision-making that leads to good outcomes. We're proud to partner with Amino to offer a solution that streamlines and simplifies the provider search process to connect employees with the right care, at the right time, at the right value—according to the factors that matter most to them—to lower costs and improve outcomes."

Ease and integration equals savings for all

Data from Harris Interactive show that when searching for care, Americans care most about whether a potential provider:

Accepts their insurance (72%).

Is convenient to their location (69%).

Makes it easy and fast to get an appointment (47%).

MyChoice Find a Provider gives employees this ease and convenience whenever they need care, because it is fully integrated within Benefitsolver. That ease and convenience directly translates to savings—for employees and employers. According to Amino, the MyChoice Find a Provider solution can drive a 5 to 9 times return on investment, including an average savings of $300 per appointment booked with a Smart Match provider. Those savings are not only felt but seen by employees, as MyChoice Find a Provider allows users to view their plan accumulator and cost calculator to understand how much they've spent toward their deductible and how much they could pay out of pocket for different services.

This hyper-personalized provider guidance is designed to optimize every dollar organizations and employees spend on health care, and reduces the friction of use since it exists in the same place they are managing their medical benefits.

One solution, solving multiple problems

MyChoice Find a Provider further supports employees with certified booking assistants who manage the appointment scheduling and coordination process once employees select their provider of choice. They'll even confirm that a selected provider is in-network, so employees never get a surprise bill. No-surprise billing is key to patient satisfaction and financial well-being.

"This tool will also be critical in meeting upcoming federal mandates in the No Surprises Act, designed to protect patients from surprise medical bills in situations where they have little or no control over who provides their care," said Shanahan. "When the law becomes effective next year, it will require health plans to treat these out-of-network services as if they were in-network when calculating patient cost-sharing, a welcome change."

"We're thrilled to partner with Businessolver to ensure that benefits leaders not only comply with urgent federal transparency regulations, but go above and beyond to deliver a breakthrough member experience that keeps everyone safer and less financially stressed by health care," said David Vivero, Amino Co-founder and CEO. "MyChoice Find a Provider is a turnkey high-engagement, high-ROI investment that finally makes the best providers and increasingly complicated new benefits offerings convenient for families to access when they need them."

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits administration technology supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. It creates client programs that maximize benefit program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefit selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight. Learn more at businessolver.com.

About Amino

Amino empowers patients to evaluate their healthcare options and make smart decisions about their care. Its digital healthcare guidance platform provides a fast, easy way to search for providers, book appointments, and access employer-sponsored health benefits. By guiding members to high-value care, Amino improves outcomes and saves employers and their employees time and money. To learn more, visit amino.com.

