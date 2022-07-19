Businessolver Announces Key Product Enhancements and Partnership Expansions to Broaden Benefits Ecosystem

HR technology leader enhances its platform, plus expands partnerships and executive leadership to meet benefits challenges employers face in today's market

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, today announced new product enhancements, partners, and executive leader to drive its continued growth and innovation into the latter half of 2022.

"All of our recent moves reflect both Businessolver's stability in following our intentional growth path and our agility in solving for client challenges that we see on the horizon," said Rae Shanahan, Businessolver Chief Strategy Officer and CEO of Innovation Works, its business unit dedicated to benefits innovation. "Through these product and personnel enhancements and expanded partnerships, we help our clients sustain their benefits success and continue to keep their trust as a partner that delivers technology and solutions designed to provide a positive, lasting impact."

Product enhancements help employer clients meet compliance and cost management needs

Businessolver's product innovation focus continues to be delivering solutions to meet the growing demand for increased benefits engagement, reduced costs, and minimized compliance burdens through a best-in-class technology experience. To that end, its product enhancements thus far in 2022 include:

Upgrading its MyChoice® Find a Provider tool to comply with the latest guidance from the Transparency in Coverage rule. Members can search the 500 shoppable services mandated by the rule by provider or codes to find the most cost-effective, quality provider options available to them.

Adding display ad-like promotions to the Sofia SM chat window interface allows organizations the ability to drive more awareness around important benefit programs. Businessolver's industry-first personal benefits assistant Sofia will provide members with system-level reminders to effectively and efficiently use their benefits—such as managing consumer accounts and leveraging non-electable programs – at opportune times throughout the year, displayed dynamically as they open a chat. These new Sofia promotions will also support custom messaging tailored to specific client needs, allowing them to highlight benefits changes or specific HR programs when the member starts a conversation.

Expanding lifestyle accounts through MyChoice Accounts administration. As employers seek new ways to drive employee recruitment and retention, lifestyle reimbursement accounts have seen renewed interest as a unique way to bring forward additional nontraditional benefits. New accounts created to meet client's needs this year include medical travel reimbursement accounts and fitness reimbursement accounts.

Those systemwide enhancements are now all the more seamless and secure, as over the first six months of 2022, Businessolver:

Achieved HITRUST's Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status. Awarded in March, the designation asserts that Businessolver has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk relating to Benefitsolver's systems and infrastructure. In achieving Certified status, Businessolver is among an elite group of organizations worldwide that have reached the highest benchmark for protecting private health information.

Completed behind-the-scenes upgrades to its core architecture that will allow Businessolver to scale and innovate for years to come. These upgrades include improving the overall speed of the Benefitsolver system as members interact with their benefits or administrators perform their daily tasks. Additionally, as its client base grows, Businessolver's architecture upgrades ensure faster processing times for daily jobs such as reporting and fulfillment.

"We are committed to not only bringing new functionality to our system, but continuing to invest in our core platform to ensure we continue to outpace the market and consumer needs of our customers," Shanahan said.

Pinnacle Program™ expansion broadens benefits technology ecosystem for HR and benefits professionals

Businessolver is pleased to announce two new partners to its Pinnacle Partner program, formed in 2019 to ensure a holistic benefits experience for Benefitsolver employee users and employer admins, while improving data exchange and management. To be invited into the Pinnacle Program, carriers and solution partners commit to a dedicated service model, a streamlined integration process, and the ability for employees to enroll and engage with products and programs from Benefitsolver and the MyChoice® Mobile App. Businessolver's newest Pinnacle Partners are:

ARAG® Legal Insurance . As the world's leading legal insurance provider, ARAG connects people with professional legal help saving them time, stress and money. From the good times such as buying a house or adopting a child, to the struggles of getting a divorce or having your identity stolen, ARAG protects 26.3 million individuals and their families worldwide.

. As the world's leading legal insurance provider, ARAG connects people with professional legal help saving them time, stress and money. From the good times such as buying a house or adopting a child, to the struggles of getting a divorce or having your identity stolen, ARAG protects 26.3 million individuals and their families worldwide. NortonLifeLock™. NortonLifeLock is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. Inspired by the people they help protect; we believe the digital world is empowering when people are confident in their online security. For more than four decades, their experience in cybersecurity lets them help people live their digital lives safely. Its technology is powered by a team of experts dedicated to staying a step ahead of what's next. They continue to evolve identity protection, device security, and online privacy solutions as emerging cyberthreats do. Its Employee Benefit Plans provide comprehensive, all-in-one protection against threats to employees' identity, devices, and privacy from a leading brand in identity theft protection and cybersecurity.

Carey McKenzie joins Businessolver as Chief Acquisitions Officer

In May, Carey McKenzie joined Businessolver as Chief Acquisitions Officer to help the organization continue its growth path as the industry market leader and further expand its benefits technology ecosystem to deliver solutions that help employers connect their employees with the appropriate benefits. In his role, McKenzie's acquisition strategy aligns with Businessolver's mission toward client delight—in that his philosophy toward growth maintains a focus on client service rather than competitor solutions.

"While our growth since 1998 has been fueled organically, Carey is just the right individual to help Businessolver continue pioneering toward technology and solutions on our clients' behalf while maintaining and even expanding our market leadership position," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver CEO and President.

As Chief Acquisition Officer, McKenzie works to support Businessolver's overall business strategy with a proven track record of driving growth and transforming businesses. He brings more than 25 years of benefits technology experience to Businessolver.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

