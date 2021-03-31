Businessolver Announces Keynote Speakers, Agenda for Vision 2021 Conference

This year's Vision theme is OWN IT, calling to mind how HR/benefits leaders are working to leave behind the many challenges of 2020 and take on 2021 with the commitment, accountability, and sense of self-determination associated with the pride of ownership. With that in mind, the Vision 2021 agenda features Businessolver's latest product innovations to help professionals take ownership of their benefits strategy in areas that matter most to today's workforce—specifically, a more personalized, connected, and engaging experience in choosing and using plans without the benefit of in-person support.

"With so many employers still operating largely remote, leading with personalization and connectedness is even more important to all aspects of a successful business—especially in the HR and benefits function, with a focus on employee engagement and retention as a means to sustain operational efficiency," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver President and CEO. "Vision gives HR/benefits professionals a unique opportunity to learn from their industry peers about proven strategies and technologies that will help them attract and retain top the talent they need to protect their organization's bottom line as the economy recovers and the workforce inevitably shifts."

Best-selling authors to give keynote addresses

In addition to Shanahan's annual "State of the Industry" address outlining key business and technology trends for professionals to watch and prepare for, Businessolver has confirmed two best-selling authors to keynote the two-day Vision event.

Opening keynote Kevin Oakes is the CEO and co-founder of i4cp (Institute for Corporate Productivity), the world's leading HR research firm, and the Amazon-bestselling author of Culture Renovation: 18 Leadership Actions to Build an Unshakeable Company. Oakes will draw on the insights from his book and 25 years of experience in human capital management to set the tone for the event and guide Vision attendees on their organization's culture journey.

Closing Vision 2021 is Carla Harris, Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, and author of Expect to Win: 10 Proven Strategies for Thriving in the Workplace. Already being called of the most inspiring and dynamic speakers ever to take the Vision stage, Harris will share with the Vision audience the strategies that helped her succeed at Harvard and on Wall Street, plus her self-described "pearls" to help professionals do the same in their work and life.

In addition to Oakes and Harris, Businessolver will welcome HR/benefits leaders from LinkedIn, Harley Davidson, Halliburton, Micron Technologies, BMC Software, Culture Shift HR and more to share insight and inspiration with the Vision audience for how to:

Leverage key marketing concepts to connect employees to the right benefits when they need them.

Address the mental health challenges that increased stress and isolation over the last year have created for employees.

Promote organizational inclusion so employees feel seen, valued and supported whether working remotely or in person—regardless of their race, gender or ability.

Maintain compliance with benefits laws, including two ground-breaking federal mandates approved last fall.

The impressive slate of speakers aren't the only stars of the show, however. Businessolver also plans to turn the spotlight on its audience and honor industry excellence in the first-ever Solvies Awards. New to Vision this year, the Solvies will recognize benefits leaders who personify Businessolver's four core values: Perform, Innovate, Engage, and Give Back.

Businessolver is proud to partner with leading providers in employee benefits to support the benefits needs of its clients and their employees, including Visionary sponsors Allstate, Cigna, and The Hartford.

Find complete details about Vision 2021—including registration information, full agenda, speaker list, and sponsors at www.businessolver.com/vision.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

About Vision 2021

Vision 2021 brings together like-minded HR professionals, thought leaders, and the Businessolver community to discuss key trends in the benefits industry today and communicate a clear vision for the future. Attendees will get immersed in deep discussions and strategy sessions on benefits administration best practices, employee engagement, effective workforce communications, artificial intelligence and machine learning, consumer accounts administration, regulatory compliance, and more. They'll also receive an exclusive inside look at Businessolver's business and product roadmap, including select access to experience new system updates before they go live to the public. Learn more at www.businessolver.com/vision.

