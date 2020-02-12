Businessolver Announces Vision 20/20 Conference Tour

This year's theme is "Your Decade to Disrupt," which calls to mind the legacy of game-changing innovations in decades past and highlights the opportunities HR professionals have to keep disrupting in the decade ahead. Vision 20/20 provides a preview of Businessolver's latest advancements in benefits administration technology and services, consumer-directed accounts innovations, artificial intelligence-driven benefits solutions, and presents key market insights for empowering HR teams to leverage these innovations to deliver better business outcomes.

"The workforce in 2020 expects a modern employee experience, from technology to communications to the way we view our employers as playing a role in overall employee well-being," says Businessolver President and CEO, Jon Shanahan. "Our Vision events provide HR professionals with a unique occasion to connect with their peers and develop benefits strategies that improve employee engagement, support top talent attraction and retention, and ultimately enhance their organization's bottom line."

Embracing innovation in a changing benefits landscape

Vision 20/20's two-day sessions will include an annual market landscape analysis by Shanahan, best practices for HR professionals, and a hands-on product training session in Benefitsolver®. There will also be a pre-conference workshop on successful strategies for transforming benefits engagement into a year-round, personalized journey.

Each event will also feature Nicholas J. Webb, inventor, author, and entrepreneur, as a keynote speaker providing his unique perspective on the power of positive disruption in the HR industry.

"The future is the subject of massive disruption! The good news is, HR leaders who understand the DNA of disruption can lead their markets in growth, profitability, happy stakeholders and customers," says Webb.

New sessions this year include an overview on how organizations can optimize voluntary benefits, as well as interactive whiteboard sessions tackling real-world challenges HR is facing today. At the Boston event, attendees can join "Expanding the Power of Pooling," a dedicated forum for Trusts, Associations, and Pooled Insurance groups to discuss the unique features of their organizations and explore potential technology solutions. All of these sessions are designed to empower HR professionals in developing and implementing benefits strategies that achieve tangible business results, from cost containment to streamlining administration and beyond.

For this year's tour, Businessolver is proud to partner with leading providers in employee benefits to support the benefits needs of our clients and their employees. These include Visionary sponsors Allstate/InfoArmor, Voya, and Cigna; Innovator sponsors AFLAC, Pets Best, The Hartford, MetLife, and Securian; and Leader sponsors Unum, Transamerica, Ultimate Software, and Prudential.

For more details about Vision 20/20 events, visit https://www.businessolver.com/vision.

About Vision 20/20

Vision 20/20 events bring together like-minded HR professionals, thought leaders, and the Businessolver community to discuss key trends in the benefits industry today and communicate a clear vision for the future. Attendees in all three locations (Scottsdale, Boston, and Chicago) will get immersed in deep discussions and strategy sessions on benefits administration best practices, employee engagement, effective workforce communications, artificial intelligence and machine learning, consumer accounts administration, regulatory compliance, and more. They'll also receive an exclusive inside look at Businessolver's business and product roadmap, including select access to experience new system updates before they go live to the public. Agenda, registration, and travel details for all three Vision 20/20 events is available at https://www.businessolver.com/vision.

