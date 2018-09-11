Businessolver Earns Silver Level Workplace Health Achievement Award From American Heart Association

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology, was recognized by the American Heart Association (AHA) for a Silver Level Workplace Health Achievement award. Businessolver received this award as recognition for the company's continued dedication to building a culture of health and wellness, including evidence-based policies and programs, and support from senior leadership.

"As a values-based organization, we consistently focus on treating people the way they want to be treated — what we call 'The Reverse Golden Rule,' " says Chief Strategy Officer, Rae Shanahan. "Living these core values means caring about our employees' physical and mental well-being, and demonstrating that through dedicated programs. We're honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our efforts to ensure a healthy workplace environment."

Creating a culture of health

At Businessolver, employees' well-being is supported through incentives such as onsite exercise facilities, monthly wellness challenges, ergonomic workstations, health and fitness education, and healthy nutrition options. Plus, the company sponsors special athletic events including 5Ks and company-wide running and biking clubs. In addition, Businessolver has special health outreach initiatives for remote employees: healthy snack drops, wellness challenges, participation in local heart-healthy athletic events, and more.

Achieving recognition and constantly improving

The Workplace Health Achievement award is based on the AHA's assessment of 55 individual best practices ranging from leadership to engagement, and it factors in an objective, science-based assessment of overall workplace heart health. Businessolver is committed to identifying opportunities to keep improving their health and wellness initiatives, to make sure their employees have a healthy, supportive work environment.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits administration technology supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. It creates client programs that maximize benefit program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefit selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight. Learn more at www.businessolver.com.

