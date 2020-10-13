Businessolver Expands Pinnacle Partner Program to Enhance the Carrier Experience and Integration with Innovative Benefits Technology

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, today announced the expansion of their exclusive Pinnacle Program with preferred voluntary benefits carriers and partners. The dedicated partnerships between Businessolver and select benefits carriers brings a fully integrated and enhanced voluntary benefits experience to employers and their employees using Businessolver's benefits technology, Benefitsolver.

"Given our current environment, creating seamless connections to voluntary benefits has never been more important," said Michelle Lockhart, Strategy Practice Leader, Carrier Relations at Businessolver. "Benefitsolver data has shown that many employees have lost their savings cushion during the pandemic and voluntary benefits can play a critical role in ensuring they are protected against unexpected medical costs in the new year. That's why this Pinnacle Program is so important, an opportunity for us to ensure that consumers are educated on these benefits and are able to seamlessly enroll without confusion."

The Pinnacle Program was formed to ensure the highest-level supplemental benefits experience for employers and employees alike, making it easier to enroll and improving data exchange and management. To be invited into the Pinnacle Partnership Program, the carriers commit to a dedicated service model, a streamlined integration process, and the ability for employees to enroll in products from within Benefitsolver.

Businessolver is excited to announce the addition of the following carriers to its Pinnacle Partner Program:

Aflac – Aflac is proud to join the Pinnacle Program to provide more employees access to supplemental benefits and education. For more than six decades, Aflac supplemental insurance plans have given insureds the opportunity to focus on recovery and not financial stress. Through the partnership and integrations, Aflac offerings will include group critical illness, accident, hospital indemnity and innovative BenExtend® supplemental insurance, as well its group life, disability, dental 3 and vision 3 plans.

– Aflac is proud to join the Pinnacle Program to provide more employees access to supplemental benefits and education. For more than six decades, Aflac supplemental insurance plans have given insureds the opportunity to focus on recovery and not financial stress. Through the partnership and integrations, Aflac offerings will include group critical illness, accident, hospital indemnity and innovative BenExtend® supplemental insurance, as well its group life, disability, dental and vision plans. Allstate Identity Protection - As a part of the Allstate Corporation family, Allstate Identity Protection is a leader in identity and privacy protection. Previously known as InfoArmor, their commitment to innovation allows them to service millions of employees at over 3,000 companies in the U.S., including more than 30% of the Fortune 500. Backed by a trusted name in protection, with the passion and agility of a startup, they're more dedicated than ever to helping people safeguard their data, identity, and most of all, their privacy.

As a part of the Allstate Corporation family, Allstate Identity Protection is a leader in identity and privacy protection. Previously known as InfoArmor, their commitment to innovation allows them to service millions of employees at over 3,000 companies in the U.S., including more than 30% of the Fortune 500. Backed by a trusted name in protection, with the passion and agility of a startup, they're more dedicated than ever to helping people safeguard their data, identity, and most of all, their privacy. Lincoln Financial Group - Lincoln Financial is a leader in the group insurance industry and a proud supporter of the Pinnacle Program. Lincoln Financial offers a wide portfolio of group benefits, including disability, leave management, accident, critical illness and group life insurance — all with easy administration for our employer clients. Our solutions help employers protect their people and build their employees' confidence.

- Lincoln Financial is a leader in the group insurance industry and a proud supporter of the Pinnacle Program. Lincoln Financial offers a wide portfolio of group benefits, including disability, leave management, accident, critical illness and group life insurance — all with easy administration for our employer clients. Our solutions help employers protect their people and build their employees' confidence. MetLife is a market leader in the U.S. Group Benefits space with an estimated market share of 15 percent. MetLife's Group Benefits business offers more than 35 group products and services, including voluntary benefits such as critical illness, hospital indemnity and accident insurance, and serves approximately 41 million U.S. employees and their dependents. MetLife's expanded strategic relationship with Businessolver will provide employees educational and interactive decision-support tools, driving confidence in selecting benefits that best fit their individual circumstances.

is a market leader in the U.S. Group Benefits space with an estimated market share of 15 percent. MetLife's Group Benefits business offers more than 35 group products and services, including voluntary benefits such as critical illness, hospital indemnity and accident insurance, and serves approximately 41 million U.S. employees and their dependents. MetLife's expanded strategic relationship with Businessolver will provide employees educational and interactive decision-support tools, driving confidence in selecting benefits that best fit their individual circumstances. Prudential Group Insurance aims to improve the financial wellbeing of workers across the U.S. through its robust portfolio of voluntary benefits, including critical illness, accident and hospital indemnity coverages, as well as group life and disability insurance. Its enhanced partnership with Businessolver will help deliver a more intuitive and seamless experience for both employers and employees, as well as improve overall outcomes.

aims to improve the financial wellbeing of workers across the U.S. through its robust portfolio of voluntary benefits, including critical illness, accident and hospital indemnity coverages, as well as group life and disability insurance. Its enhanced partnership with Businessolver will help deliver a more intuitive and seamless experience for both employers and employees, as well as improve overall outcomes. Securian Financial is proud to join the Pinnacle Partner Program to provide exceptional employee experiences and access to group life, accidental death and dismemberment, critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance. Solutions that fit your needs, technology to keep up with your business and exceptional customer service are just a few of the ways we show our commitment to make life better. As the third-largest direct writer of group life insurance, 1 Securian Financial specializes in large employer plans, insuring more state governments than any other group life carrier and an extensive list of Fortune 500 employer clients. 2

is proud to join the Pinnacle Partner Program to provide exceptional employee experiences and access to group life, accidental death and dismemberment, critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance. Solutions that fit your needs, technology to keep up with your business and exceptional customer service are just a few of the ways we show our commitment to make life better. As the third-largest direct writer of group life insurance, Securian Financial specializes in large employer plans, insuring more state governments than any other group life carrier and an extensive list of Fortune 500 employer clients. Transamerica is a leader in retirement plans and employee benefits and works to help employees care for their health, while helping to protect their finances and quality of life. With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States . Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow.

These supplemental benefits providers join the following group of inaugural partners who were selected for the exclusive program in 2019: Allstate Benefits, Cigna, Pet's Best, The Hartford, Unum and Voya Financial.

To learn more about the Pinnacle Partner Program, visit https://www.businessolver.com/what-we-do/partners/pinnacle-partners.

1 A.M. Best Statistical Study, U.S. Group Life, July 22, 2019. Based on 2018 group life insurance in force for Securian Financial Group. Excludes Great-West Life Group.

2 As of January, 2020.

3 where available

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

