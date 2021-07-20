Businessolver Expands Pinnacle Partner Program to Include Preferred Solution Partners and Additional Voluntary Benefit Providers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, today announced the expansion of its exclusive Pinnacle Program with the addition of preferred solution partners and two additional voluntary benefit providers. Pinnacle Partners work with Businessolver to build seamless integrations, empathetic employee experiences, and provide cost-savings for clients within Businessolver's benefits technology, Benefitsolver.

"With the success of our initial Pinnacle Partners, we knew now was the time to expand our offerings and work with additional leading organizations in the benefits space," said Sherri Bockhorst, Businessolver SVP of Innovation and Strategy. "Leveraging voluntary benefits and solution providers are strategic ways for employers to round out their benefit programs to ensure the total well-being of their employees are fully covered. Now we'll be able to offer access to more services and products directly within the Benefitsolver ecosystem and connect employees with those benefits and programs thanks to our multi-channel and intelligent communication tools."

The Pinnacle Program will now include solution partners, who provide health and well-being products and services, with the added benefit of being directly accessed through their benefits portal and MyChoice Mobile App. Solution partners offer services such as transparency, telemedicine, health care navigation, advocacy, wellness, hypertension and diabetes management. Businessolver provides amplification of these services within the system helping employees activate their participation.

Businessolver is pleased to announce four solution providers to its Pinnacle line-up:

Castlight – Designed to help our customers deliver the most engaging benefits strategy for a healthier, happier, more productive workforce. Castlight's Navigation solution combines a mobile and web-based application with a team of clinician-led experts to help members engage with high-quality providers and employer-sponsored programs. The digital platform provides members access to their health and well-being benefits, as well as navigation tools in one secure location. For those who need high-touch service, members can work 1-1 with Care Guides throughout their health journeys. Every personalized experience is curated from a breadth of data including claims, health goals, biometrics, digital platform activity, and Care Guides interactions.

– CirrusMD delivers a different kind of telemedicine experience for employees in the modern workforce. On the CirrusMD platform, physicians begin every care encounter over text-messaging, the go-to mode of communication for most Americans. Services are provided exclusively through employers, resellers and health plans, where CirrusMD can be bundled directly into benefit plans. And because connecting with a doctor through CirrusMD is immediate, easy, personal and familiar, it's used at far higher rates than other telemedicine services; as high as 18% Hello Heart – Hello Heart is the recognized market leader in empowering people to understand and improve their heart health using technology. Leveraging AI and data-driven insights, the app-based solution is not only fun-to-use and habit-forming, but can predict serious heart health issues before they occur. Dozens of the largest Fortune 500 employers are realizing best-in-class results for enrollment and ongoing engagement, clinical outcomes and cost savings. Hello Heart is a member of the American Heart Association's Innovator Network and is part of the CVS Point Solutions Management Program.

The Pinnacle Program was initially formed to ensure the highest-level supplemental benefits experience for employers and employees alike, making it easier to enroll and improving data exchange and management. To be invited into the Pinnacle Partnership Program, the carriers and vendors commit to a dedicated service model, a streamlined integration process, and the ability for employees to enroll in products from within Benefitsolver.

Businessolver is happy to announce the addition of two voluntary benefit providers to its Pinnacle Partner Program:

Aura – Aura is a proud member of the Pinnacle Program. As a technology company dedicated to delivering comprehensive digital security to consumers, we are excited to provide employees on the Businessolver platform with identity theft and fraud protection for their finances, personal information, and devices. Aura believes that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their online personal and financial information is secure. Trusted by millions, Aura's simple, all-in-one solution is making the internet safer for everyone. Visit www.aura.com to learn more.

By providing dedicated service and seamless integrations for Businessolver clients, these providers join an exclusive group of existing Pinnacle Partners: Aflac, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Identity Protection, Cigna, Lincoln Financial Group, MetLife, Pets Best, Prudential, Securian, The Hartford, Transamerica, and Voya.

To learn more about the Pinnacle Partner Program, visit https://www.businessolver.com/what-we-do/partners/pinnacle-partners.

