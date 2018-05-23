Businessolver Expands Team, Hires Leaders Across U.S. With Deep Industry Expertise

"We are hiring the right talent in the right places across the country as we build out our regional model," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver President and CEO. "Each of these individuals represents our commitment to strengthening our industry-specific talent to provide clients with more direct access to the expertise they need for their organizations."

These strategic new hires include:

Brian Ward joins the Businessolver team as Vice President, South Region Client Operations. Ward will lead this regional team, overseeing a group of Client Operations Leaders who deliver day-to-day service to a portfolio of organizations. As a benefits and operations executive, his main priority is client delight, and ensuring each client has the right resources for success. Prior to joining the team, Ward was Vice President, Outsourcing Leader at Conduent HR Services; VP, Client Service at CVS; and VP, Benefits Delivery Group at Aon Hewitt. He has over 25 years of experience in benefits administration work.

Kent Rausch steps into the role of Consumer Health and HSA Practice Leader, with a focus on creating and delivering a benefits experience that helps individuals make better, more informed decisions. He will drive the company's personalized consumerism vision and strategy supporting delivery of the right products at the right time. Rausch previously served as Senior Director, Product Management at ADP, and he was also Director, Product Development at SHPS. He started his career serving as a computer information specialist in the U.S. Air Force and has 20 years of industry experience.

Maryellen Moline joins Businessolver as Strategy Leader, Client Operations, with a focus on client excellence and service. Her priorities will focus on operational excellence in benefits administration delivery and service experience. Prior to this role, Moline was Director of HR Delivery at TEGNA and Customer Experience Group Manager with Aon Hewitt. She brings almost 20 years of experience in the industry.

Tiffany Wortham is taking on the role of Vice President, West Region Client Operations and brings a unique perspective with client-side experience. As a benefits and operations executive, she will oversee service delivery to clients on the West Coast to ensure Businessolver is meeting client needs. Previously, Wortham was Senior Vice President of Operations for Precept Group, a division of BB&T Insurance Services of California, and an ADP Consultant. She has nearly 20 years of experience in operations, HR, benefits and payroll.

Tom Staroszczyk comes on board as Head of Product, bringing more than two decades of benefits administration delivery and product development expertise. In this role, Tom will oversee all product development functions, applying his deep industry experience, knowledge, and perspective to the task of bringing the best benefits technology and solutions to market. Tom joins from Conduent, where he was TBO Strategy & Product Development Leader. Prior to Conduent, he was Senior Director, Total Rewards/Portal Business Leader-HR Outsourcing at Aon Hewitt.

William Beyer joins the Businessolver team stepping into the role of Vice President, East Region Client Operations with the task of cultivating operational excellence in benefits administration. As a benefits and operations executive, he will lead a team of Client Operations Leaders at Businessolver who deliver day-to-day service to our clients in the Eastern region. Prior to Businessolver, Beyer was General Manager, Group Vice President at Conduent and led a team responsible for a portfolio of large clients. He has over 25 years of experience in benefits administration work including his roles as Senior VP, Product Management at Aon and VP, Spending Accounts and Product Development at ADP.

These professionals are positioned to work more closely with Businessolver clients around the country to activate on their needs in real time and create lasting partnerships.

