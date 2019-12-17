Businessolver Gives Back To Communities Nationwide With 2019 Foundation Activities

"At Businessolver, our guiding principle is 'Technology with Heart,' and serving the communities where we live and work is an important way in which we bring this principle to life," says Jon Shanahan , President and CEO of Businessolver. "We're proud of the more than 1,200 Solvers who live our core value of 'Give Back — in attitude and action' every day, and their commitment to making a positive difference in their communities and in people's lives."

Since its inception in 2016, the Businessolver Foundation has donated over $1,000,000, and employees have donated an additional $100,000 to designated charitable organizations. Additionally, "Solvers" have volunteered over 6,000 hours of their time to charitable activities. In 2019, nearly 3,000 hours were logged by employees participating in philanthropic efforts.

Providing support for healthy populations

The Businessolver Foundation contributed to a wide variety of health-related charitable activities and organizations by:

Supporting education at all ages

The Foundation continued its commitment to education by:

Preparing back-to-school backpacks and playing Santa Claus for students at Roswell B. Mason Elementary School in Chicago .

. Sponsoring key initiatives with Junior Achievement, an international organization whose purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

Awarding scholarships to 30 dependents of Businessolver employees, totaling $58,000 in 2019.

in 2019. Donating $5,000 to alleviate student lunch debt at schools in numerous communities where the company has office locations.

Strengthening our communities

Businessolver is dedicated to improving the communities where they have a local presence, and in 2019 they demonstrated this by:

Sponsoring dsmHack, which provides technology services to Iowa nonprofit organizations.

nonprofit organizations. Sponsoring Battle of the Brains, which benefits the Science Center of Iowa .

. Building a home and sponsoring the annual Key Awards for the Greater Des Moines chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Supporting the SKECHERS Pier to Pier Friendship Walk in Orange County, which benefits children with special needs and education.

Partnering with Samaritan's Purse and the local SHRM Chapter, DallasHR, for Operation Christmas Child.

"I am excited about the future of the Businessolver Foundation," says Carrie Clogg, Foundation Director. "We are becoming more focused on impact and creating a strategic approach to giving while staying connected with the causes our employees care about the most. We know when our employees are engaged, our communities become better."

To learn more about the activities of the Businessolver Foundation this year, read our blog post.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits administration technology supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

Media Contacts

Kristin Korzen, Edelman (on behalf of Businessolver)

media@businessolver.com

312-233-1278

SOURCE Businessolver

Related Links

https://www.businessolver.com

