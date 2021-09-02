Businessolver Honored as HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year

This year, more than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 29 nations were submitted for Stevies. Businessolver Silver Award in the Solution Provider category for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year recognizes achievements for human resources-related systems, software, or analytics.

"Our tagline here at Businessolver is 'Technology with Heart,' and I think that's what the judges saw in the course of reviewing our achievements over the past year or so. We have consistently tried to proactively meet the increasing demands for our key users—both HR leaders and their employees—in a period where disruption has been the norm," said Rae Shanahan, Businessolver Chief Strategy Officer. "In everything we do, we're trying to put it through the user experience lens and get ahead of the needs we see coming in the market."

More than 70 professionals worldwide helped select this year's Stevie winners.

"The judges were impressed by all of the nominees, who—during the crises we've confronted this year and last—continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more," said Maggie Gallagher, Stevie Awards President.

Businessolver and its fellow Stevie honorees will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 17.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

Media Contact:

Bridget Mortland, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

515-273-1426

SOURCE Businessolver

