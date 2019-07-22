Businessolver participates as premier sponsor for annual RAGBRAI event.

For Businessolver, RAGBRAI represents an important way to honor the legacy of an employee, Chris Charron, who passed away unexpectedly from a heart-related issue. "Chris was a real RAGBRAI enthusiast, and we are proud to honor his memory this way," says Foundation Manager Phonsavanh Sullins.

As part of the company's core value of "giving back," Businessolver and its Foundation are a premier RAGBRAI sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. "In addition to our sponsorship, several of our employees participate in RAGBRAI each year in a tribute to Chris," says Sullins. "This really embodies our Technology with Heart guiding principle. As a technology company focused on connecting people with the right employee benefits, we're gratified to participate as an organization and through the efforts of individual employees."

Making a difference for heart health

Partnering with the American Heart Association and Hy-Vee, Businessolver will provide free blood pressure screenings at each overnight town along the route. Riders are encouraged along the route to check in for a heart health screen and blood pressure test, along with key reminders on nutrition and hydration from Hy-Vee dieticians. The core mission in these partnerships is to drive a healthy and rewarding biking experience for riders, with no heart health-related incidents during the week.

Even professional athletes can have heart issues. Last year, Nelson Vails, a retired road and track cyclist and Olympic medalist, completed RAGBRAI with undiagnosed congestive heart failure. For the 2019 event, Businessolver is working with Vails to encourage riders to participate in the screenings and raise awareness about heart health through informational blogs and videos. With treatment and clearance from his doctor, Vails is participating in RAGBRAI again this year.

Inspiring wellness statewide and nationwide

Started in 1973 by two Iowa journalists, John Karras and Don Kaul, RAGBRAI began as a way to document the experience of riding across the state and seeing communities up close. It quickly developed into a popular annual event with riders from all 50 states and more than 22 countries, and today hosts 8,500 week-long riders. Each year, riders join for a shorter period of time, particularly in larger metropolitan areas such as Des Moines. It is estimated that over 325,000 people have ridden at least a portion of the 19,542 miles that RAGBRAI has covered since 1973.

