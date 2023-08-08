Businessolver Partners with Aon's Active Health Exchange to Power Benefits Choice

HR technology leader supports global professional services firm's health exchange with innovative benefits administration technology to empower consumers.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leading SaaS-based HR and benefits technology company, today announced an agreement with global professional services firm Aon's Active Health Exchange as a new technology vendor of choice. Aon will leverage Businessolver's innovative benefits administration platform, Benefitsolver™, to deploy its health exchange and create new technology and service opportunities for its diverse customer base. This is the first time since its inception that the Aon exchange has brought on a new technology provider to deliver a curated enrollment experience. 

"Our investment in this relationship with Aon is a testament to our combined belief that we have the ability to be a change agent in healthcare by equipping organizations with the technology and solutions that drive better health benefit decisions and greater consumer choice," said Jeff Mortland, Businessolver's chief sales officer. "Our significant investment in AI and benefits selection tools make us a great choice in helping the Aon exchange deliver a reimagined experience for its customers."

Businessolver significantly invested in its decision support tools to remove the burden of benefits literacy and guide people to right-fit benefits based on their financial, emotional, physical wellbeing and lifestyle behaviors. This has been completed within their single-source benefits administration platform that today serves more than 700 clients with their complex and varied benefits administration needs including enrollment and eligibility, ACA, COBRA, retiree administration and more.

"This relationship will provide Aon exchange clients with more choices to enable better benefits enrollment experiences for their employees, leading to more resilient and engaged workforces and, ultimately, better business results," said Farheen Dam, North American health leader at Aon.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

