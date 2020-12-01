Businessolver prepares for 2021 growth with leadership expansion

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, today announced the leadership team that will strengthen their market position, drive their unique culture and expand their innovation in 2021.

Throughout 2020, Businessolver promoted key leaders in the business and hired unrivaled industry talent to ensure exceptional client service, continued platform innovation, dedicated operational excellence and sustained business growth as Businessolver expands its product and services footprint in the HR and benefits space.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, we are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to expand our leadership team, ensuring we maintain industry strength and grow market share in 2021," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver President and CEO. "When I co-founded Businessolver over twenty years ago with our Chief Technology Officer Emeritus, Sean McMurray, I had no forethought to the unique landscape we would now be operating in. This year has brought great challenge but also great opportunity. I'm confident in our position for the future, having brought together industry leaders dedicated to growing our business, delighting our clients and helping us future proof our benefits technology. This has never been more important than right now."

The key promotions to the team include:

Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer and CEO of Innovation Works: In addition to celebrating 20 years as Businessolver's Chief Strategy Officer, Rae was promoted in January to CEO of Innovation Works, Businessolver's business unit dedicated to innovating in the benefits space. Rae's leadership of Innovation Works is focused on pushing the envelope, attempting new things and improving benefits and health care for all.

Marcy Klipfel, Chief Engagement Officer: Marcy was promoted to Chief Engagement Officer in January, after serving over five years as SVP of Employee Engagement. Marcy's role in deploying a 100% virtual workforce while maintaining a high level of culture, was paramount to Businessolver's success in 2020. Her leadership and guidance going into 2021 will ensure Businessolver maintains a successful talent pool and a culture of support and ambition.

Key hires to the team include:

Greg Reynolds, Chief Technology Officer: Greg joined Businessolver in January and brings strategic vision and expertise in product development to ensure Businessolver's benefits technology, Benefitsolver, remains an industry-leading platform. With an impressive background in building SaaS solutions for automotive, financial and communications industries, he ensures our product development and architecture is prepared to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. Prior to joining Businessolver, Greg held similar positions in small to large enterprises, which instilled in him an obsessive focus on the customer experience and a belief that a commitment to quality is the best investment any company can make.

Amit Jain, Chief Operating Officer: Amit joined Businessolver in March and is primarily responsible for the service delivery and operational excellence Businessolver brings to their clients every day. An impressive background in a variety of roles within the HR and benefits space, he advocates for the strategic and transformational initiatives that bring forward significant improvements in customer satisfaction, customer retention, associate engagement and financial performance. Prior to joining Businessolver, Amit held a variety of roles with ADP, where he most recently served as the General Manager for the middle market Benefits and Talent Solutions organizations.

Bradley Mirkovich, Chief Revenue Officer: Brad joined Businessolver in September and champions the continued expansion of Businessolver by helping organizations improve their bottom line and create great customer experiences. Bringing a diverse portfolio of client and industry experience, Brad is committed to excellence within the sales and marketing organizations that will drive strong and sustainable growth for Businessolver. Prior to joining Businessolver, Brad served as the CRO for both Conga, a workflow automation software company, and Accolade, a personalized health care advocacy solution.

Derrick Barker, Chief Financial Officer: Derrick recently joined Businessolver and brings insights and strategy to Businessolver and its leadership to ensure that business decisions are grounded in the right information at the right time. With 25 years in finance, accounting and corporate development, Derrick understands the risks and rewards associated with moving an organization forward. Prior to Businessolver, Derrick served as the CFO of P2 Energy Solutions, an oil and gas technology firm, and has considerable experience with mergers and acquisitions.

These leaders join President and CEO Jon Shanahan, General Counsel Allison Wallace, and Chief Technology Officer Emeritus Sean McMurray, in ensuring Businessolver is represented and led by a tenured, innovative and committed group of leaders.

