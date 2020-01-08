Businessolver Receives Gold Level Recognition For Baldrige Excellence

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology and services, achieved Gold Level recognition in the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. The only benefits technology company in the nation currently participating in the Baldrige journey, Businessolver is honored to be recognized for performance excellence, which shows their ongoing commitment to quality and continuous improvement in all facets of their organization.

Businessolver will be presented with the award by Iowa Recognition for Performance Excellence (IRPE) in May 2020. IRPE recognizes Iowa-based organizations for demonstrating standards of the Baldrige Excellence Framework to guide performance improvement and achieve business results. This year, Businessolver was the only Gold recipient in the state of Iowa, and they are now eligible to participate at the National level—an achievement met by only 121 organizations since 1986.

"At Businessolver, everything we do—from delighting clients to evaluating our internal processes—is focused on organizational excellence," says Leah Moyer, Businessolver's Vice President of Operations Excellence. "Reaching Gold level recognition in our Baldrige journey is an incredible honor, and it proves that our organization is dedicated to continuous improvement and challenging ourselves to always grow and aim higher."

A commitment to excellence in all aspects of the organization

The Baldrige journey requires organizations to adhere to the Baldrige Framework Criteria, which is then used to determine their progress in improving their business processes and results. The Gold award is the highest level an organization can achieve, and it shows that Businessolver is leading their industry in the core values and concepts outlined in the Baldrige Criteria.

Businessolver's latest assessment noted a number of strengths and outstanding practices, demonstrating the core values of:

Visionary leadership: By emphasizing the Businessolver Way (Mission, Vision, Values) in all communications and processes, the senior leadership team fosters a culture committed to quality, transparency, high performance, and client delight. Senior leaders are dedicated to creating an environment of success, and they reiterate this value through all forms of client engagement and workforce development.

Customer-focused excellence: Through established Client Listening Methods and capturing feedback via the ADQR Log (Actions, Decisions, Questions, Results), Businessolver elicits client feedback and implements necessary actions from those communications on a continual basis.

Valuing people: Just as Businessolver values client delight, they also value maintaining a strong and inclusive culture for their workforce. From robust onboarding programs to continual communication to close inclusion of remote staff, Businessolver ensures that people are valued as the organization's greatest resource.

Managing for innovation: By pursuing continuous improvement in both their products and services, Businessolver is constantly innovating. In thought leadership, they offer their annual study of Workplace Empathy. Their products, such as their industry-first AI-powered personal benefits assistant, Sofia , also push the boundaries of innovation in benefits technology.

"To reach Gold level after our fourth consecutive year of investing in this framework is a great achievement, and we are extremely proud of our entire organization for their commitment to operational excellence," says Rae Shanahan, Businessolver's Chief Strategy Officer. "The Baldrige Framework is a key foundational element of our growth and success. To truly deliver client delight, our teams, products, services, and culture must deliver on the highest standards of excellence, and we're honored to be recognized for this accomplishment by the Baldrige program."

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits administration technology supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

