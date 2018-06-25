Sven launches a cooking show with dishes that are a bit bizarre. Yolanda builds a robot with serious issues. Fritz buys a blimp to film weather videos. Pumpkin publishes a "How to be Unmannerly" website. But the young cats face many challenges along the way, keeping young readers in suspense.

"I want kids to know that they can start businesses," said Curtis. "The Cats of Laughing Thunder encourage kid entrepreneurship in a way that is fun and accessible for kids."

As a child growing up on a Midwestern farm, Curtis began her first business adventure at the age of five when her father gave her a beef calf to raise. She paid that guidance forward by assisting her own daughter in starting an ornament business at the age of five – now her daughter is a MIT engineering student involved with a robotics start-up.

Curtis believes the female cat Yolanda also "serves as a role model for girls to encourage them to pursue STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math."

Through the antics of these engaging cats, Curtis hopes that children will be excited to start their own businesses. From Richard Branson to Tony Hsieh, many of the most successful entrepreneurs started a business before they became adults. With the advent of the gig economy, children need to learn business skills more than ever.

"The New Businesses Adventure" and companion how to start a business guide are available on Amazon in both print and ebook editions. Additional information about Curtis and her work can be found at http://www.laughingthunder.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businesswoman-s-s-curtis-promotes-kid-entrepreneurship-300671306.html

SOURCE S. S. Curtis