BusPatrol Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

BusPatrol is committed to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data

ERWIN, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BusPatrol, a safety technology company with the mission of making the journey to and from school safer for children, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.

"A big part of BusPatrol's success is our partnership with Laika. The company's expertise and automation technology solutions have helped us by limiting staff requirements and filling in any control gaps in record time," said Scott Denson, Chief Information Security Officer, BusPatrol. "This has enabled us to quickly align with the SOC2 controls, meeting contractual agreements and assuring our security program is a success."

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, BusPatrol completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

While the Type 1 audit is not a required prerequisite to Type 2, organizations like BusPatrol who complete the Type 1 first are helping to mitigate potential audit loops and timeline extensions by ensuring their compliance program design is fundamentally sound before entering the Type 2 observation period.

To earn this attestation, BusPatrol partnered with Laika, a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. BusPatrol executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC. Next, BusPatrol will begin a monitoring period as part of their SOC 2 Type 2 audit process where auditors will observe how well their controls are operating.

About BusPatrol

BusPatrol is a safety technology company with the mission of making the journey to and from school safer for children. BusPatrol's safety programs change driver behavior and create a culture of awareness and responsibility around school buses. In addition, they provide accessibility for school districts, and municipalities to modernize their entire school bus fleets by outfitting them with the latest stop-arm, route planning and route execution technology. Learn more at buspatrol.com.

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com.

Media Contact:

Juliet Travis

Liftoff Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Laika