BusPatrol Launches Academy to Hire and Train Hundreds of Safety Technology Installers

LORTON, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BusPatrol announces the launch of BusPatrol Academy, a one-week paid training and certification program for aspiring technicians. Attendees will learn how to modernize school buses with the company's leading safety technology.

The company is actively recruiting hundreds of Field Service Technicians to help outfit tens of thousands of buses with safety technology.

BusPatrol has recently announced a number of new partnerships across the North East, including its biggest partnership to date with Suffolk County in New York State. As part of the Suffolk County School Bus Safety Program, BusPatrol will upgrade entire school bus fleets at more than 70 school districts, equivalent to more than 4,000 school buses.

BusPatrol's advanced hardware and software package includes stop-arm cameras, 4G LTE connectivity, DVR and storage devices, cloud-managed 360-degree safety cameras (interior, windshield, rear-view, and side-load cameras), and GPS and telemetry.

The first BusPatrol Academy training session will be based in Long Island, New York. Trainees receive full room and board, as well as the opportunity to train with the leading provider of stop-arm enforcement technology in the U.S.

During the training week, Field Service Technicians will complete six installs, each on a different school bus type, before graduating from the program. The week includes a full day of focused training on key skills such as drilling and wire fishing to accelerate learning. As well as this, trainees will receive their own full toolkit with over 45 "sets" of equipment from leading brands intended to ensure technicians can complete their work safely and efficiently.

Ezra Okon, Vice President of Business Excellence at BusPatrol, responsible for planning and implementing the Academy, said: "We launched BusPatrol Academy to give the best possible training to our new Field Service Technicians. We hire the 'best of the best' and want our technicians to be able to fully understand and solve the challenges they will face in the field while maintaining the high-quality workmanship our partners expect of us. Our academy provides a practice arena - with our own school buses and training fixtures - to help our technicians safely master the required skills and bond with their teams before working with our partners.

"We have ambitious hiring goals over the next few months. I'd encourage anyone with an interest in student safety to apply. We're a rapidly growing company, so it's a great opportunity to get paid to learn and make a difference."

Speaking about the program launch, BusPatrol Founder and CEO Jean Souliere, said: "We are looking to hire hundreds of Field Service Technicians from across the U.S. to support our mission to modernize school buses and improve school bus safety for children everywhere.

"If you're looking to start a new career and do something you can be proud of, this is a perfect opportunity."

If you are interested in attending BusPatrol Academy, go to https://buspatrol.com/careers/.

ABOUT BUSPATROL

BusPatrol is a safety technology company with the mission of making the journey to and from school safer for children. BusPatrol's safety programs change driver behavior and create a culture of awareness and responsibility around school buses. In addition, they provide accessibility for school districts, and municipalities to modernize their entire school bus fleets by outfitting them with the latest stop-arm, route planning and route execution technology.

