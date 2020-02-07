BusPatrol Technology to Be Used to Protect Chesapeake Children on Their Journey to and From School

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BusPatrol is proud to announce a new partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools in Virginia that will make the journey to and from school safer for children that take the school bus. The contract for school bus safety technology was awarded to BusPatrol on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, and will include the use of Zonar smart fleet technology on more than the 500 school buses used every day in the Chesapeake area.

"We are thrilled to be implementing our SafetyTech solutions in Chesapeake," says Jean Souliere, CEO of BusPatrol. "This will be the first community to benefit from our new exclusive partnership with Zonar that will allow parents and caretakers to be brought closer to kids as they travel to and from school. Zonar and BusPatrol integrate world-class fleet management with leading stop-arm enforcement to create the safest, most technologically enhanced school bus on the road."

Over the next few months, every school bus in the Chesapeake fleet will be outfitted with the latest school bus safety technology. BusPatrol's exclusive partnership with Zonar ensures that every Chesapeake Public School student riding the bus will be protected by a cutting edge suite of technology. In addition to stop-arm cameras, BusPatrol will install and implement sideload, interior and rearview cameras, as well as DVR, GPS, Telemetry and Cellular Connectivity technology. Ticket processing and program management will be handled by BusPatrol, all at no cost to the community.

"Ensuring that children are safely transported to and from school is a joint goal of Zonar and BusPatrol, said H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president and general manager of passenger services at Zonar. "Together, our goal is to mitigate the over 95,000 vehicles passing school buses illegally nationwide each day and are excited to see that schools like Chesapeake Public Schools are taking the matter as seriously as we do."

BusPatrol will be actively working with officials from Chesapeake Public Schools and local law enforcement to determine Route Planning, Redistricting, Fleet Maintenance, Real-time Analysis, and Financial Analytics to offer the safest and most cost-efficient method to transport students. BusPatrol will work with the community and use data to proactively mitigate safety risks that children face every day on busy Virginia roadways.

BusPatrol's technology helps to correct motorist behavior by educating through enforcement. Through the use of SafetyTech, awareness can be increased and police can simultaneously be provided with additional resources to effectively apply the law.

For more information on BusPatrol, Zonar and the new partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools, please visit buspatrol.com

