Bustr Champions Body Positivity: New Data Reveals Authentic Desire for Curves Outlasts Fashion Trends

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid industry alarm that 'curvy is no longer popular,' and as fashion shows face concern for featuring fewer plus-size models—a "360 turn" from previous years—cultural critics are once again declaring the end of the Body Positivity era. Yet, Bustr, the premier BBW (Big Beautiful Women) dating app for curvy women and the men who admire them, released new data today that challenges this narrative. The 2025 Body Confidence and Social Trends Report reveals that while mainstream media may be reverting to thin-centric ideals, the real-world demand for authentic, body-inclusive connection is stronger than ever.

While the cultural pendulum swings back toward early-2000s thinness, the plus-size economy tells a different story, with the clothing market projected to reach US$375.7 Billion by 2030 (source from Plus-Size Clothing Market - Global Strategic Business Report). In the last quarter alone, Bustr's internal data mirrors this resilience: despite—or perhaps because of—the shifting cultural tides, the app has seen a 25% year-over-year increase in active users and a 15% jump in premium memberships.

"Mainstream dating apps are becoming hostile environments for body diversity, often pushing curvy profiles to the bottom of the deck," says Kevin, PM of Bustr. "Users are flocking to Bustr not just for a date, but for a digital sanctuary where curves are the celebrated standard, not the tolerated exception."

Behind the statistics are users grappling with modern dating pressures, seeking connections that feel good not just intellectually, but emotionally and physically.

For a female user, a 28-year-old graphic designer, the pressure to conform on mainstream apps was paralyzing. "I used to spend hours facetuning my waist and jawline, terrified of being accused of catfishing if I showed up looking like my real self," she explains. "The anxiety took the fun out of dating. After switching to Bustr, the men here aren't just okay with my body; they actively desire it. Being held by someone who genuinely adores every curve gave me a confidence I never found on other apps. I finally feel comfortable in my own skin."

For a male user, 32, Bustr validates a preference that mainstream media often ignores. "I've always been drawn to curvy women—there is a distinct warmth and femininity to them that I find incredibly grounding, but in regular social circles, expressing that preference can sometimes attract judgment or mocking labels," shares he. "On Bustr, the dynamic is different. It's not a fetish; it's just a preference. It's about the feeling of a real, substantial cuddle—the comfort and softness that only a fuller or curvy figure embodies. It feels less like an image and more like a real connection."

Bustr argues that body positivity should be a standard, not a trend subject to fashion cycles.

"Inclusivity isn't a marketing buzzword for us; it is the foundation of our brand," says Kevin, PM of Bustr. "Current trends are sending a message that 'thin is the only right way to be,' which is damaging. This creates a vacuum of validation for curvy individuals. Bustr steps in to fill that void, proving that confidence and compatibility transcend the scale."

To ensure this environment remains healthy, Bustr enforces strict Zero-Tolerance Policy against harassment. The platform empowers users to block and report behavior that objectifies rather than connects, fostering a community rooted in mutual respect.

Bustr recognizes that in a world pushing for aesthetic uniformity, authenticity is paramount. We invite every woman who dares to defy convention and every man loyal to his genuine preference to join us. On our platform, fullness is celebrated as a gift, and curve is a badge of honor. By choosing Bustr, you aren't just finding a match; you are living the truth that body positivity is not just a philosophy, but the reality of every connection we build.

