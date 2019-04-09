Busy Baby's new invention solves age-old problem of baby's toys constantly dropping to the floor

Fynbo accessed valuable resources by participating in Bunker Labs, a national not-for-profit organization built by military veteran entrepreneurs to empower other military veterans as leaders in innovation. "I would not be here without their help" said Fynbo. "Connecting with successful, like-minded veteran entrepreneurs helped me set the course for starting my own business."

Fynbo originally developed the product as a solution for going out to restaurants. "Once I had the Busy Baby™ mat in hand, I found it could be used in many more ways than I had first intended" said Fynbo. "Parents continually rave about how it relieves stress and keeps baby busy, especially while on the go."

Potentially the most genius use of the mat is on a shopping cart handle. It can also be used on most high chairs, a sliding glass door, the side of a refrigerator, or bathtub. Wherever it is used, toys or pacifiers will stay attached and germ-free. Washable markers can be attached for coloring and it will rinse right off.

The first-ever placemat to keep toys in place is available for purchase now. Caregivers of babies and toddlers using the Busy Baby™ mat have deemed this product a game changer.

Busy Baby™ was founded by Beth Fynbo, working mom and 10-year U.S. Army veteran. After coming up empty searching for a product to keep her baby busy while on the go, Beth spent 18 months and a lot of heart and soul to create this genius solution. Busy Baby™ uses 100% food grade, FDA approved silicone that is BPA, BPS, PVC and phthalate free. The Busy Baby™ mat is available at busybabymat.com. Find Busy Baby™ on Facebook @busybabymat and Instagram @busy_baby_mat.

