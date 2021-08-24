Busy Beaver Building Centers Opens the Doors to Their Newest Store in Mt. Pleasant, PA

At 55,000 square feet, the store is one of Busy Beaver's largest among its 24 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. With twice the square footage of their previous location, all departments have gained some extra space. Amongst the most dramatically expanded are Lumber, Grilling, Power Tools, Crafts, and Carhartt apparel.

A grand opening event on Saturday, September 18th, will officially welcome the Mt. Pleasant community to the new store with family-friendly activities including fun events for kids, free food, caramel apple bar, and performances by the Southmoreland High School marching band. All events will be conducted under CDC COVID compliant guidelines.

The first 150 customers will receive a $50 Busy Beaver gift card as Busy Beaver's way of saying thank you for celebrating the grand opening with them. Attendees will also be able to make a donation to Make-a-Wish, Busy Beaver's favorite charity, for a chance to win a free grill. Get all the latest event details at https://busybeaver.com/stores/mt-pleasant/.

Along with the bigger, better Busy Beaver comes more great news for Mt. Pleasant-area locals with a passion for home improvement, helping neighbors, and improving their community – the new location is still hiring for full- and part-time positions. Busy Beaver is also hiring for their New Delmont Store Location (opening January 2022). Learn more on their website at busybeaver.com/careers.

About Busy Beaver:

Busy Beaver was founded in 1962 with three lumber yards located in Clairton, Verona and

Carnegie, PA. The company quickly expanded, opening full-line home improvement centers throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Currently, Busy Beaver operates 19 full-line stores and 5 True Value branded hardware stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia; and employs more than 550 people. In September 2013, Busy Beaver began operating under new local ownership. The company is committed to providing legendary customer service and a customer-centric in-store experience at each of its neighborhood home improvement centers. To learn more, visit http://www.busybeaver.com/.

