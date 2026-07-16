Busy Bee Jumpers Reports Strong Midyear Momentum as Franchisees Exceed Early Performance Goals

The inflatables and party rentals franchise is preparing to enter new markets after using the first half of the year to support its earliest franchise owners and refine its system.

BOSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Busy Bee Jumpers, the inflatables and party rentals franchise, spent much of the first half of the year strengthening the foundation of its franchise system. Instead of prioritizing quick growth, the franchise focused on improving training and expanding franchise support for its first franchisees.

Busy Bee's first three franchisees are seeing strong demand during their first full season in business, with each location outperforming its initial revenue projections.

"I strategically slowed down our franchise development because I wanted to refine our training programs and ensure the success of our first three franchises," said founder Sal Longo. "By strengthening our foundation first, we're creating a model that can support long-term growth."

One of the biggest operational investments this year has been expanding franchise support. Team member Mickey Martell was promoted to full-time director of franchise operations, providing daily coaching and guidance on operations, delivery procedures, safety standards and business performance.

"He's on the phone with our franchisees seven days a week, making sure they're following our procedures, answering questions and helping them succeed," Longo said. "That additional level of support has proven invaluable."

The brand also reported stronger financial performance in its latest Franchise Disclosure Document, including increased revenue and improved profit margins.

While Busy Bee intentionally slowed franchise sales, activity inside existing territories has accelerated. Franchisees are approaching capacity during many rental weeks while continuing to build customer relationships throughout their local communities.

"Most of my franchises haven't even been open 12 months, and they're already exceeding our target revenue models," Longo said. "They're texting me every day about the number of leads they're receiving, the jobs they're booking and how well the systems are working. They're experiencing what it means to own their own business and leave corporate America behind. Watching them build something for themselves and their families has been incredibly rewarding."

Busy Bee expects a fourth franchise location in Spokane, Washington, to move forward in the coming months. Closer to its Northeast headquarters, the company is actively working with prospective franchise candidates throughout southern Maine, southern New Hampshire and central Massachusetts. Those nearby markets allow the corporate team to provide even stronger hands-on support while continuing to refine its franchise systems.

"As a young franchise system, we believe the closer we can keep our early franchisees to our corporate office, the better we can serve them and help them grow," Longo said.

Busy Bee plans to increase franchise development efforts later this year with a new franchise website and expanded digital marketing campaigns. The company will focus on markets such as the Carolinas, Florida and Texas, where longer rental seasons will help Busy Bee evaluate how its model performs in year-round operating environments.

"We've had opportunities to grow much faster, but that's not the right path for us," Longo said. "Slow and steady wins the race. Supporting our first franchisees and making sure they're successful is what will build a brand that's around for a long time."

About Busy Bee Jumpers

For over 25 years, Busy Bee Jumpers has been delivering unforgettable fun through a wide variety of inflatables, tents, tables and chairs for parties, school events, church functions and community celebrations. With a proven business model and strong brand reputation across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Busy Bee Jumpers is now expanding through franchising to bring its trusted event rental experience to new markets. Franchise owners benefit from a recognized brand, established operational systems and the growing demand for family-friendly events. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Busy Bee Jumpers, visit https://www.busybeejumpers.com/franchise-landing-page/.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Busy Bee Jumpers