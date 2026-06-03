Busy Cummings Joins Altimeter Solutions Group as CRO to Support Continued Growth and Partnership-Focused Leadership

Experienced insurance and technology leader joins executive team to support continued growth, partnership, and service excellence

EUGENE, Ore., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimeter Solutions Group ("Altimeter"), a nationwide managed repair company that coordinates property repairs for insurance carriers and homeowners through its network of vetted contractors, announced Busy Cummings as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective Monday, May 18, 2026.

As a member of Altimeter's Executive Leadership Team, Cummings will lead the company's continued growth efforts while supporting Altimeter's long-standing commitment to strong relationships, operational excellence, and exceptional service across its national network.

With more than 25 years of experience spanning insurance, technology, and analytics, Cummings brings a broad perspective shaped by leadership roles across both carrier and technology organizations. Most recently, he served as Head of Moody's Analytics Property Intelligence division, formed following Moody's acquisition of CAPE Analytics, where he previously served as Chief Revenue Officer. During his time at CAPE, Cummings led sales, client success, and marketing efforts with a focus on long-term customer partnership, implementation success, and sustainable growth.

Prior to CAPE Analytics, Cummings led DocuSign's Insurance & Financial Services vertical and earlier in his career worked on the carrier side of the industry with AIG.

"We're excited to welcome Busy to Altimeter at an important moment in our company's growth," said Jonathan Miko, Chief Executive Officer of Altimeter Solutions Group. "He brings a thoughtful leadership style, deep industry experience, and a strong appreciation for the relationships that drive this business. As we continue building on the foundation that has made Altimeter successful, Busy will play an important role in strengthening collaboration across our teams, supporting our partners, and helping ensure we deliver on our brand promise through high-quality outcomes for the customers and communities we serve."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Cummings will work closely across Altimeter's organization to support strategic growth initiatives, deepen existing partnerships, and help scale the company's service-driven platform while maintaining the responsiveness and operational focus that have long defined the business.

"Altimeter has built something that clearly stands out in this industry," said Cummings. "There's a genuine partnership commitment to carriers, contractors, and property owners. What drew me to the company was the strength of the operation, the culture of accountability, and the opportunity to support continued growth in a way that stays true to the relationships and values of fulfilling the insurance promise that define this business. I couldn't be more excited to join the team and contribute to the formation of what's ahead."

Cummings is a graduate of the University of Vermont and resides in Bend, Oregon.

About Altimeter Solutions Group

Altimeter Solutions Group is a nationwide managed repair company that works with insurance carriers and a national network of vetted contractors to support homeowners through the property claims process. Built on experienced teams, technology-enabled workflows, and a coordinated repair process, Altimeter helps keep claims moving from assignment through completion with greater visibility, accountability, and momentum.

For more information, visit https://altimetersolutionsgroup.com/.

SOURCE Altimeter Solutions Group