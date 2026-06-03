Altimeter Solutions Group Names Keith Hemmer Chief Operating Officer

Longtime Managed Repair Executive and Foundational Company Leader Elevated to Support Altimeter's Continued Growth and Operational Scale

EUGENE, Ore., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimeter Solutions Group ("Altimeter"), a nationwide managed repair company that coordinates property repairs for insurance carriers and homeowners through its vetted contractor network, announced the promotion of Keith Hemmer to Chief Operating Officer, effective May 8, 2026.

Hemmer previously served as Executive Vice President and brings more than 25 years of experience in managed repair, operational leadership, strategic growth, and client relationship management. One of the earliest employees in the company's history, Hemmer has played a key role through every major stage of Altimeter's evolution and growth.

As COO, Hemmer will oversee enterprise operations, strategic growth initiatives, technology alignment, operational excellence, organizational development, and the continued expansion of Altimeter's national carrier relationships.

"Keith has been instrumental in shaping the operational foundation and client-first culture that define Altimeter today," said Jonathan Miko, Chief Executive Officer of Altimeter Solutions Group. "He brings a rare combination of industry expertise, strategic perspective, and steady leadership. As we continue to grow and evolve our platform, Keith's ability to align people, process, technology, and customer experience will be critical to our next chapter."

Hemmer's leadership experience spans operational transformation, business development, process optimization, and strategic partnership management across the managed repair and restoration industries. In his prior role, he reported directly to the President and served as second-in-command of the managed repair division, where he led initiatives focused on operational performance, client satisfaction, and service innovation.

Over the course of his career, Hemmer has helped scale this organization through periods of significant growth, expansion, and transition, with a consistent focus on strengthening operational execution while maintaining trusted client relationships. His experience includes leading strategic initiatives tied to technology integration, carrier engagement, and organizational development.

"Altimeter has always been built around solving problems the right way — with accountability, responsiveness, and a commitment to delivering better outcomes for our carrier partners, their policyholders, and the contractors who do the work," said Hemmer. "I'm honored to step into this role at an important moment for the company. We have an exceptional team, a strong operational foundation, and significant opportunity ahead as we continue investing in innovation, scalability, and service excellence across the managed repair ecosystem."

The appointment reflects Altimeter's continued focus on leadership continuity, operational consistency, and long-term growth as the company expands its technology-enabled platform and deepens partnerships across the insurance industry.

Hemmer is a graduate of Virginia Tech and resides in Cary, North Carolina.

About Altimeter Solutions Group

Altimeter Solutions Group is a nationwide managed repair company that works with insurance carriers and a national network of vetted contractors to support homeowners through the property claims process. Built on experienced teams, technology-enabled workflows, and a coordinated repair process, Altimeter helps keep claims moving from assignment through completion with greater visibility, accountability, and momentum.

For more information, visit https://altimetersolutionsgroup.com/.

SOURCE Altimeter Solutions Group