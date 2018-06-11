Busy Healthcare Executive Pens Bestselling Diet Book Z-FAST: A Simple Proven Method of Intermittent Fasting

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First time author John Zehren has debuted an Amazon Bestseller in Z-FAST: A Simple, Proven Method of Intermittent Fasting.

After being asked countless times how he manages to stay so fit, he decided to finally disclose his secret of how to slam the door on calories and commit to a lifetime of intermittent fasting. Zehren found that the methods of Z-FAST allow him to maintain excellent health both physically and mentally.

Z-FAST is a practical approach to weight loss consisting of a simple formula where skipping meals several times per month helps dieters achieve life-changing results. There is substantial evidence of improved heart health for fasters. Fasting reduces the risk of weight gain and the potential to develop diabetes (two known risk factors for heart disease), while lowering blood insulin and blood pressure and increasing metabolism.

Portioning, long hourly workouts, calorie counting, special meals and weight loss fads don't work, and Zehren offers compelling evidence for why these other methods fail.

"We are eating ourselves to death," says Zehren. "The human body was not made for continuous feeding. The American way of cramming fridges with junk food is why the number one cause of death in America is heart disease. The costless cure for bad health is fasting." The National Institute of Health says that 2/3 of all weight loss experienced by dieters will be put back on within one year, and 1/3 of all dieters will weigh more than when they started.

Zehren's methods have allowed him to maintain his weight for eight years after a failed five-year weight battle with many fad diets. Zehren states, "Z-FAST was the only method that guaranteed initial weight loss for me and allowed me to keep it off for nearly a decade."

About the Author: John Zehren has been employed in the medical and healthcare fields for over 35 years, working to bring new cures and FDA approved technologies to the market, specializing in the heart and brain. Currently, John is the North American Vice President of Sales for the Neurovascular Division of a major American healthcare company. This is his first book.

