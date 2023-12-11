Busy Philipps Debuts as Milf on the Shilf for Dating App Stir to Help Single Parents Unwrap their Inner Milf or Dilf this Holi-dating Season

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and single mom Busy Philipps is on a mission – and it's to help her fellow single parents have a little fun and embrace their inner Milf or Dilf this holi-dating season as the Milf on the Shilf!

As of today, the full video series is live across Meta, TikTok and streaming platforms and can be found HERE

Busy and Stir, the leading dating app for single parents, are encouraging single parents to indulge a bit during this festive period with a little holi-dating and shilf-care. "Single parents are running themselves ragged to make things magical and special for their kids," says Busy. "As a single parent you often feel depleted, and have to remind yourself that it's ok to have a flirtation and meet someone for a drink to reconnect with the part of yourself that exists outside of being a parent."

When it comes to dating here are Busy's top green flags:

  • Communication: Someone communicative is key. People can have great banter and be good at texting but having a vibe or spark with someone in real life is a whole different thing.
  • Connection: Taking the time to match, connect and then meet up IRL, so there's not an endless stream of texts and changed plans. Get out there and get to know people!
  • Humor: People who are nice and funny that can genuinely make you laugh. Single parenting can be tough, so it's important to have someone you can laugh with in the good and hard times.
  • Interests & Hobbies: Having shared interests. If you love movies and discovering new music, you want to look for someone who's into those things too, but it can also be as simple as finding someone who's just as down to go get nachos!
  • Boundaries:  Boundaries are vital in any relationship but they become even more so when dating as a single parent. It's important to discuss boundaries up front and have an understanding of how each person handles the relationship with their children while they're casually dating.

And finally when it comes to the holidays and "shilf-care", Busy says, "Allowing yourself to feel vital, like an actual person, makes you a better parent. Then you don't just feel like you're at the service of little people who you are trying to grow." 

About Stir

Stir is the leading dating app for the 20M single parents in the US that are oftentimes underserved on mainstream dating apps. Stir encourages single parents to rediscover their spontaneous and flirty identities and connect with others who not only understand their life, but live it themselves. Stir is a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company and is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play. For more information visit www.stir.com.

