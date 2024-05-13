Butaca TV Premieres Iconic Mexican Classic Films Restored in Full HD

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Butaca TV, the Spanish language film and television streaming platform, is now the exclusive streamer of four remastered Diana Films titles from Mexico's Golden Age of cinema. Together with the films' original producers, Butaca TV has digitally restored these titles preserving an iconic era in cinematic history.

This film collection includes Pedro Infante's "Escuela de Vagabundos" world premiere in full High Definition, 70 years following its original release. Considered to be one of the top 100 Mexican films of all time and winner of two Ariel Awards, this film continues to be a beloved audience favorite. The film stars two of Mexico's most beloved actors Pedro Infante and Maria Elena Velasco "India Maria."

Audiences can enjoy these films for free, available in the highest resolution ever only on Butaca TV and Oro TV:

"Tonta, tonta, pero no tanto" - 1972 - Cast: Maria Elena Velasco "India Maria"

"Sor Tequila" - 1977 - Cast: Maria Elena Velasco "India Maria"

"Escuela de Vagabundos" - 1955 - Cast: Pedro Infante

"Cartas Marcadas" - 1948 - Cast: Pedro Infante

Butaca TV is part of Remezcla Media Group, the largest unified solution in the digital multicultural ecosystem that represents the next generation of U.S. Hispanic media for brands and agencies seeking to engage Hispanic audiences.

For more information, visit www.butaca.tv

About Butaca TV

Butaca TV is one of the first streaming platforms for Spanish Language film and television in the US and Latin America. With a catalog of contemporary films, original films and television series from Latin America, Spain, and the US, Butaca tv houses one the largest Mexican classic film libraries.

About My Code

My Code is a media and marketing company that elevates diverse voices and empowers brands to build lasting relationships with Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, and LGBTQIA+ communities, informed by the expertise of Remezcla Media Group, B Code, A Code, and Pride Code. Founded nearly 10 years ago, My Code combines first-party data, culturally nuanced insights, and award-winning creative with unmatched scale to deliver diverse-first marketing campaigns. My Code's approach is rooted in connecting through culture to help brands create and maintain relevance with America's growth audiences. My Code is majority-owned by Ariel Alternatives LLC's Project Black®, which aims to scale sustainable minority-owned businesses to serve as leading vendors to Fortune 500 companies, supporting supply chain diversity. For more information, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

CONTACT: Mia Canales,

[email protected]

SOURCE Butaca TV