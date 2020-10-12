ButcherBox Founder Named by Ernst & Young as a New England 2020 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award Winner

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ButcherBox, a leading online retailer of high-quality protein, is proud to announce that founder and CEO Mike Salguero was named as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 New England Award winner by Ernst & Young. The awards ceremony, which was held virtually on October 6th, recognized entrepreneurial leaders across New England who are leading high-growth businesses while also excelling in overcoming adversity, societal impact, innovation, talent management and committed to building a values-based business. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies and winners are selected by an independent panel of judges.

ButcherBox is on a mission to deliver the highest-quality meat to consumers across the country. With a focus on raising animals humanely, supporting farmers with livable wages, and treating the planet with respect, ButcherBox is able to bring its' partners and members an unparalleled experience.

"It is truly humbling to be recognized by EY as a New England Entrepreneur of the Year," said Salguero. "Five years ago, I set out on a mission to change the way meat is raised in this country and how consumers think about their meat purchases. In that time our team has not only proven that consumers care about high-quality, humanely raised meat but that we've become the go-to source for this product category. I would be remiss if I did not celebrate the hard work and dedication of our team with the winning of this prestigious award."

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Salguero will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a New England award winner, Salguero will be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards, which will be announced Thursday, November 19th, during a virtual awards gala.

