ButcherBox Launches in Target

Leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand launches product in more than 1,400 Target stores nationwide

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand, today announced its first major retail launch introducing fresh, 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef products in Target (NYSE: TGT) retail locations nationwide.

Since 2015, ButcherBox has built its subscription business on shipping high-quality, frozen meat and seafood to consumers across the U.S. The launch in Target marks a strategic expansion to make ButcherBox's rigorously sourced proteins accessible to more consumers.

ButcherBox fresh grass-fed beef product offerings in Target include ground beef, ribeye steak, NY strip steak and top sirloin steak. All products are 100% grass-fed, grass-finished with no antibiotics or added hormones, available exclusively at Target stores nationwide beginning January 2026. ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat brand, launched fresh beef products exclusively in more than 1,400 Target locations, marking the company's first retail partnership.

The exclusive product offering will include five fresh, 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef products containing no antibiotics, no added hormones, with third-party animal welfare certifications, on the shelves of 1,463 Target locations across 326 cities.

"This opportunity isn't just about showcasing our brand on Target shelves nationwide," said Reba Hatcher, chief commercial officer at ButcherBox. "It's a major signal in the increasing demand from consumers for healthier meat and making better meat accessible at a larger scale coupled with the buy-in from Target as a retailer leaning into health and wellness in a bigger way by curating this product offering."

The launch aligns with Target's commitment to expanding its wellness-focused offerings, including in the food and beverage category. For ButcherBox, the fresh products, while distinct from the brand's frozen subscription offerings, address a key consumer behavior around grocery shopping. While online grocery shopping grew in popularity in 2020, nearly 60 percent of Americans still make an average of 2.1 household trips to the grocery store per week, according to ButcherBox data.

"When we think about helping consumers solve the 4 p.m. question of, 'what's for dinner?', we know having a retail presence and a non-frozen product is a key driver of ButcherBox becoming the answer to that question on a broader level," said Hatcher. "Whether a Target customer is seeing the ButcherBox brand for the first in the meat case, or a ButcherBox customer is stocking up in between their next delivery, this selection of products will aide in the dinner time dilemma most families face."

Earlier in 2025, ButcherBox launched on Target Plus, the company's third party, curated digital marketplace, with a goal of getting intentionally sourced protein into the homes of more Americans while also eliminating the subscription barrier. The marketplace presence gave ButcherBox a deeper understanding of the Target shopper and the insight to develop a unique selection of products to meet these customers in store.

ButcherBox saw revenue for its subscription-based business exceeded $570 million in 2025, more than 10 percent year-over-year growth. Since being founded in 2015, ButcherBox has delivered more than a billion meals to nearly two million households.

About ButcherBox

The leading direct-to-consumer brand for meat and seafood, ButcherBox delivers 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to consumers' doors. ButcherBox is the only B-Corp Certified meat and seafood company to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certification. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com.

CONTACT: Kerin Norton, [email protected]

SOURCE ButcherBox